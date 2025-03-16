Advertisement
From Shikhar Dhawan To Sandeep Sharma: Most Runs In IPL At Each Batting Position
From Shikhar Dhawan To Sandeep Sharma: Most Runs In IPL At Each Batting Position

IPL has seen numerous batting legends who have dominated in different positions over the years. Here’s a look at the players with the most runs at each batting position in IPL history

Updated:Mar 16, 2025, 02:27 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan (5949 runs)

Shikhar Dhawan (5949 runs)

Shikhar Dhawan stands tall at the number 1 position, smashing 5949 runs. He is one of the most consistent openers in the IPL and has contributed to different franchises across his IPL history. 

 

David Warner (5611 runs)

David Warner (5611 runs)

David Warner is one of the explosive batters in the powerplay, and he is the leading run scorer in the number 2 position. His aggressive approach in the powerplay makes him one of the crucial openers of IPL.  

 

Suresh Raina (4467 runs)

Suresh Raina (4467 runs)

Suresh Raina is regarded as “Mr. IPL”; his consistency at number 3 position is the key to  CSK’s success, he accelerates the innings in the field with fearless shots and dominated in the crunch situations. 

 

AB De Villiers (2984 runs)

AB De Villiers (2984 runs)

AB De Villiers is one of the prominent middle-order batsman who dominated the number 4 position with his 360-degree stroke play. His destructive batting approach heped Royal Challengers Bangalore win crucial matches. 

 

MS Dhoni (2774 runs)

MS Dhoni (2774 runs)

MS Dhoni is the ultimate finisher of Chennai Super Kings, and Captain Cool dominates at the number 5 position with 2774 runs, having the ability to chase big totals and remarkable six hitting powers in death overs. 

 

Kieron Pollard (1876 runs)

Kieron Pollard (1876 runs)

Kieron Pollard is one of the crucial finishers of the Mumbai Indians. His power hitting ability in the final overs anchored the  Mumbai Indians' innings and made him perfect at the number 6 position. 

 

Ravindra Jadeja (1364 runs)

Ravindra Jadeja (1364 runs)

Ravindra Jadeja is known for his all-round abilities and is one of the most reliable batters at the number 7 position. His ability to accelerate innings in the final overs made him a crucial finisher.

 

Harbhajan Singh (566 runs)

Harbhajan Singh (566 runs)

Harbhajan Singh is known for his bowling, but he had played some crucial innings at the number 8 position, which made him the leading run scorer in this position. 

 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (274 runs)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (274 runs)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a striking bowler, he has also contributed with the bat in the lower order. His occasional knocks have helped him become the leading run scorer in the number 9 position. 

 

Praveen Kumar (86 runs)

Praveen Kumar (86 runs)

Praveen Kumar was one of the great bowlers for his franchises and also tried to contribute in 10th position with some innings saving knock. 

 

Sandeep Sharma (31 runs)

Sandeep Sharma (31 runs)

At the last batting position, Sandeep Sharma holds the record for most runs. While not getting many opportunities, he still survived in this position and topped the list.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK