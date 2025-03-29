Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2879355https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/from-shikhar-dhawan-to-yuvraj-singh-top-10-players-who-played-for-both-srh-and-dc-check-in-pics-2879355
NewsPhotosFrom Shikhar Dhawan To Yuvraj Singh: Top 10 Players Who Played For Both SRH And DC - Check In Pics
photoDetails

From Shikhar Dhawan To Yuvraj Singh: Top 10 Players Who Played For Both SRH And DC - Check In Pics

Several players have represented both Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL. Here are the Top 10 players who have represented both teams and shown dominance for both franchises. 

 

Updated:Mar 29, 2025, 07:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Shikhar Dhawan

1/10
Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is one of the highest run-scorers in IPL history. He played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from 2013 to 2018 before joining Delhi Capitals (DC) from 2019 to 2021.

 

Follow Us

Mohammed Shami

2/10
Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami was part of the Delhi Capitals from 2014 to 2018. He has now joined Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2025.

 

Follow Us

David Warner

3/10
David Warner

David Warner made his IPL debut with Delhi in 2009 and remained with the team until 2013. In 2014, he was picked by SRH, where he played until 2021, leading the franchise to its maiden IPL title in 2016.

 

Follow Us

Yuvraj Singh

4/10
Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh played for multiple franchises in the IPL, including Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2015. He was also part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 and 2017.

 

Follow Us

Abhishek Sharma

5/10
Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma began his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils in 2018 before being picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2019 auction.

 

Follow Us

Jaydev Unadkat

6/10
Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat played for Delhi Daredevils in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. He is currently part of Sunrisers Hyderabad, having joined them in IPL 2024.

 

Follow Us

Mitchell Marsh

7/10
Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020. He later joined Delhi Capitals, where he played from 2022 to 2024.

 

Follow Us

Ishant Sharma

8/10
Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma played for Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2013 to 2015. He was later picked by Delhi Capitals in the 2019 auction.

 

Follow Us

KL Rahul

9/10
KL Rahul

KL Rahul was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2014 and 2015 seasons before moving to Royal Challengers Bangalore. In IPL 2025, he was picked by Delhi Capitals in the mega auction.

 

Follow Us

Mustafizur Rahman

10/10
Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 and 2017, contributing to their title-winning campaign. He later joined the Delhi Capitals in 2022 and played two seasons for them.

 

Follow Us
SRH vs DCsunrisers hyderabad vs delhi capitalsSRH VS DC IPL 2025IPLIPL 2025David WarnerShikhar DhawanKL RahulMustafizur RahmanIshant SharmaMitchell MarshAbhishek SharmaYuvraj Singh
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Gudi Padwa
Gudi Padwa 2025: Fascinating Food Traditions And Facts You Didn’t Know About The Festival
camera icon7
title
Gudi Padwa 2025
Gudi Padwa 2025: 6 Best Ethnic Fashion Looks By B-Town Divas
camera icon9
title
IPL 2025
Anil Kumble To Sohail Tanvir: 9 Best Bowling Figures In IPL History - Check In Pics
camera icon9
title
gudwi padwa 2025
Gudi Padwa 2025: 8 Authentic Maharashtrian Festive Delicacies
camera icon9
title
Studio Ghibli
PM Modi In Studio Ghibli Style? AI-Generated Art Brings His Iconic Moments To Life – IN PICS
NEWS ON ONE CLICK