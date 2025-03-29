From Shikhar Dhawan To Yuvraj Singh: Top 10 Players Who Played For Both SRH And DC - Check In Pics
Several players have represented both Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL. Here are the Top 10 players who have represented both teams and shown dominance for both franchises.
Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan is one of the highest run-scorers in IPL history. He played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from 2013 to 2018 before joining Delhi Capitals (DC) from 2019 to 2021.
Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami was part of the Delhi Capitals from 2014 to 2018. He has now joined Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2025.
David Warner
David Warner made his IPL debut with Delhi in 2009 and remained with the team until 2013. In 2014, he was picked by SRH, where he played until 2021, leading the franchise to its maiden IPL title in 2016.
Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh played for multiple franchises in the IPL, including Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2015. He was also part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 and 2017.
Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma began his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils in 2018 before being picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2019 auction.
Jaydev Unadkat
Jaydev Unadkat played for Delhi Daredevils in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. He is currently part of Sunrisers Hyderabad, having joined them in IPL 2024.
Mitchell Marsh
Mitchell Marsh was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020. He later joined Delhi Capitals, where he played from 2022 to 2024.
Ishant Sharma
Ishant Sharma played for Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2013 to 2015. He was later picked by Delhi Capitals in the 2019 auction.
KL Rahul
KL Rahul was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2014 and 2015 seasons before moving to Royal Challengers Bangalore. In IPL 2025, he was picked by Delhi Capitals in the mega auction.
Mustafizur Rahman
Mustafizur Rahman played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 and 2017, contributing to their title-winning campaign. He later joined the Delhi Capitals in 2022 and played two seasons for them.
