From Shreyas Iyer To Brett Lee: 10 Players Who Represented Both Punjab Kings & Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL- Check In Pics
Several players have represented multiple franchises in the IPL. Here’s a list of the 10 players who represented both Punjab Kings & Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL
Chris Gayle
The explosive West Indian opener began his IPL journey with Kolkata Knight Riders during the 2009–2010 season. He later became a star performer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and went on to play for Punjab Kings from 2018 to 2021.
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas captained Kolkata Knight Riders from 2022 to 2024, leading them to an IPL title in 2024. In IPL 2025, he took on the captaincy role for Punjab Kings, continuing to impress with both leadership and batting.
Varun Chakravarthy
The mystery spinner made his IPL debut with Punjab Kings in 2019 before being picked by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2020, where he rose to fame as one of the top spinners in the league.
Shardul Thakur
Shardul started his IPL career with Punjab Kings in the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He later played for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023, contributing with both bat and ball.
Brett Lee
The Australian pace legend debuted in the IPL with Kings XI Punjab in 2008 and later played for Kolkata Knight Riders from 2011 to 2013, adding experience and firepower to their bowling attack.
Mohammed Shami
Shami represented Kolkata Knight Riders in 2013 and later became a key bowler for Punjab Kings between 2019 and 2021, consistently delivering impactful spells.
Piyush Chawla
The veteran leg-spinner began his IPL journey with Kings XI Punjab in 2008 and later became an integral part of Kolkata Knight Riders from 2014 to 2019, playing a major role in their success.
Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik turned out for Kings XI Punjab in 2011 and later captained Kolkata Knight Riders from 2018 to 2021, showcasing his leadership and finishing abilities.
Lockie Ferguson
The New Zealand speedster played for Kolkata Knight Riders during the 2019–2021 and 2023 seasons. In IPL 2025, he is a vital part of the Punjab Kings' pace attack.
Wriddhiman Saha
Saha began his IPL career with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008 and later played for Kings XI Punjab from 2014 to 2017, famously scoring a century in the 2014 final.
Trending Photos