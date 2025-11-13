Advertisement
From Sri Lankan Team Bus Attack To Bajaur Cricket Ground Blast: 10 Times When Pakistan Proved Terror Rules Even Its Cricket Grounds

10 documented terror attacks and security threats that disrupted cricket in Pakistan, from the 2002 Karachi hotel bombing to the 2025 Islamabad blast exposing decades of violence targeting players, venues, and tours.

Updated:Nov 13, 2025, 05:45 PM IST
When Cricket Faced the Shadow of Terror in Pakistan

When Cricket Faced the Shadow of Terror in Pakistan

Cricket in Pakistan has often been overshadowed by the specter of terrorism. From bombings near stadiums to direct attacks on international players, several violent incidents have disrupted the nation’s sporting spirit. These events not only cost Pakistan its reputation as a safe cricketing destination but also led to years of isolation, cancelled tours, and global mistrust. What follows is a timeline of moments when terror and tragedy intersected with Pakistan’s beloved sport.

 

Karachi Hotel Bombing (May 2002)

Karachi Hotel Bombing (May 2002)

In May 2002, a massive suicide bomb exploded outside the New Zealand cricket team’s Karachi hotel. Fourteen people were killed, including eleven French engineers, while the Kiwi team’s physiotherapist, Dayle Shackel, sustained injuries. Shaken by the attack, New Zealand immediately abandoned the series and left Pakistan mid-tour. It was one of the earliest instances of terrorism forcing a major international cricket team to flee the country.

Lahore Blasts Disrupt Cricket (March 2008)

Lahore Blasts Disrupt Cricket (March 2008)

March 2008 saw a wave of deadly suicide bombings in Lahore that killed more than 30 people. The blasts occurred amid heightened security warnings for upcoming cricket tours. Australia, citing “unacceptable risks” to player safety, postponed and ultimately canceled its scheduled series against Pakistan. The decision marked yet another setback for the Pakistan Cricket Board’s attempts to rebuild international confidence.

Sri Lankan Team Bus Attack (March 3, 2009)

Sri Lankan Team Bus Attack (March 3, 2009)

The morning of March 3, 2009, remains one of the darkest in cricket history. The Sri Lankan cricket team bus was ambushed by heavily armed gunmen near Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The attackers fired bullets, grenades, and rockets, killing six Pakistani policemen and two civilians while injuring seven Sri Lankan players, including Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara. The Test match was abandoned, and no international team toured Pakistan for nearly a decade afterward.

New Zealand Withdraws Again (2009)

New Zealand Withdraws Again (2009)

Following the Sri Lankan team ambush, New Zealand once again called off their planned tour to Pakistan. The team, already traumatized by the 2002 Karachi bombing, refused to travel amid continuing militant threats. The cancellation added to Pakistan’s growing isolation from world cricket, as more teams chose to play series against them at neutral venues in the UAE.

Karachi Airport Attack (June 2014)

Karachi Airport Attack (June 2014)

In June 2014, Pakistan’s hopes of reviving international cricket were derailed once more when Taliban militants launched an attack on Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. The assault killed 36 people and triggered panic across the nation. Security experts warned that such acts would keep foreign teams and investors away from Pakistan for years, further delaying its reintegration into the global cricket community.

Rahatullah’s Killing (February 2008)

Rahatullah’s Killing (February 2008)

In 2008, Pakistan’s domestic cricket scene was struck by tragedy when local player Rahatullah was gunned down by terrorists while traveling to a match in Peshawar. The killing underscored that even homegrown players were not safe from the wave of violence sweeping the country. The incident deepened concerns over Pakistan’s inability to safeguard not only international athletes but also its own.

New Zealand Pulls Out Mid-Tour (September 17, 2021)

New Zealand Pulls Out Mid-Tour (September 17, 2021)

Nearly two decades after the first Karachi blast, New Zealand once again abandoned a tour — this time just hours before the first ODI in Rawalpindi. Intelligence sources cited a “credible terror threat,” prompting the Kiwi team to cancel the entire series and fly home under tight security. The abrupt withdrawal embarrassed Pakistani authorities and reignited global fears about touring the nation.

England’s Late Withdrawal (October 2021)

England’s Late Withdrawal (October 2021)

Only weeks after New Zealand’s exit, England called off their men’s and women’s T20I tours to Pakistan. The decision followed UK government travel advisories warning of potential attacks on cricket venues. The cancellation was a huge setback for Pakistan, which had hoped to use these tours as proof of restored security. Once again, the matches were shifted to the UAE.

Bajaur Cricket Ground Blast (September 6, 2025)

Bajaur Cricket Ground Blast (September 6, 2025)

In September 2025, an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated during a local cricket match at Kausar Cricket Ground in Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The explosion killed one spectator and injured several others. Police later confirmed it was a deliberate terror strike. The attack sparked outrage across Pakistan and renewed global debate on whether any level of cricket  international or local  was truly safe within its borders.

Islamabad Suicide Bomb (November 11, 2025)

Islamabad Suicide Bomb (November 11, 2025)

Just kilometers away from Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, a suicide bomber detonated explosives outside Islamabad’s District Court, killing 12 people and injuring 36. The blast occurred during Pakistan’s ODI series against Sri Lanka. The timing caused panic among players, with several Sri Lankan cricketers reportedly requesting to leave mid-series. The incident reignited global scrutiny of Pakistan’s security capabilities.

Zimbabwe, West Indies, and Sri Lanka Brave the Return

Zimbabwe, West Indies, and Sri Lanka Brave the Return

Between 2015 and 2023, Pakistan made cautious strides toward restoring international cricket. Zimbabwe’s visit in 2015 marked the first international tour in six years, followed by series against West Indies and Sri Lanka. Despite tight security and armored convoys, these events were seen as baby steps toward normalcy — though many nations still refused to play there.

Fortress Stadiums: How Pakistan Reinvented Match Security

Fortress Stadiums: How Pakistan Reinvented Match Security

To rebuild confidence, Pakistan implemented unprecedented security protocols. Thousands of police, military personnel, and commandos guarded players and stadiums during every major event. Team buses were escorted by armored vehicles, and aerial surveillance became routine. While these measures reduced immediate risks, they also highlighted how far Pakistan had to go to regain the trust of the cricketing world.

 

Cricket’s Resilience Amid Fear and Fire

Cricket’s Resilience Amid Fear and Fire

Despite decades of terror and turmoil, cricket continues to survive in Pakistan. Children still play in streets shadowed by military trucks, and fans still fill stadiums whenever possible. The sport remains a symbol of defiance, unity, and hope in the face of relentless adversity. Yet the scars of violence are deep, serving as a sobering reminder of how terror changed the trajectory of Pakistan’s cricket forever.

