From Virat Kohli To Mohammed Siraj : 7 Indian Cricketers That 'Fanboy' Cristiano Ronaldo
A number of Indian cricketers have publicly expressed their admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, citing his relentless dedication, incredible work ethic, and mental fortitude as a source of inspiration.
Indian Cricketers That Fanboy Cr7
His famous "Siuuu" celebration and "believe" mantra have even made their way onto the cricket field.
Here are seven Indian cricketers who are "fanboys" of the Portuguese football legend:
Virat Kohli
Kohli is arguably Ronaldo's most vocal admirer in the cricketing world. He has consistently praised Ronaldo's dedication, discipline, and the sheer will to put in effort every single minute of the game. After Portugal's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Kohli wrote a heartfelt post on social media, calling Ronaldo the "greatest of all time" and an inspiration to all athletes.
Mohammed Siraj
Siraj is a huge fan of Ronaldo and has even adopted his famous "Siuuu" celebration after taking a wicket. He has spoken about how he is inspired by Ronaldo's never-give-up attitude and has even used a picture of Ronaldo with the word "believe" on his phone wallpaper for motivation during a crucial match-winning performance.
Yuvraj Singh
The former Indian all-rounder and two-time World Cup winner is a Manchester United and Ronaldo fan. He has often tweeted his support for Ronaldo and his teams. Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he picked Portugal as his favorite team because of Ronaldo.
Shreyas Iyer
When asked to choose between Ronaldo and Messi, Shreyas Iyer quickly responded with "Ronaldo." He has also listed Ronaldo as one of his favorite sportspeople, along with legends like Roger Federer and AB de Villiers.
Devdutt Padikkal
A lifelong fan of Manchester United, Padikkal has stated his preference for Ronaldo. When asked to choose between the two football legends, he didn't hesitate to pick Ronaldo over Messi.
Hardik Pandya:
Hardik Pandya has been seen wearing merchandise with Ronaldo's name and number and has also posted about him on social media. His aggressive and dynamic style of play is often compared to Ronaldo's fiery passion on the pitch.
