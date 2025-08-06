Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2942209https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/from-virat-kohli-to-mohammed-siraj-7-indian-cricketers-that-fanboy-cristiano-ronaldo-2942209
NewsPhotosFrom Virat Kohli To Mohammed Siraj : 7 Indian Cricketers That 'Fanboy' Cristiano Ronaldo
photoDetails

From Virat Kohli To Mohammed Siraj : 7 Indian Cricketers That 'Fanboy' Cristiano Ronaldo

A number of Indian cricketers have publicly expressed their admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, citing his relentless dedication, incredible work ethic, and mental fortitude as a source of inspiration.

Updated:Aug 06, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Indian Cricketers That Fanboy Cr7

1/7
Indian Cricketers That Fanboy Cr7

A number of Indian cricketers have publicly expressed their admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, citing his relentless dedication, incredible work ethic, and mental fortitude as a source of inspiration. His famous "Siuuu" celebration and "believe" mantra have even made their way onto the cricket field.

Here are seven Indian cricketers who are "fanboys" of the Portuguese football legend:

Follow Us

Virat Kohli

2/7
Virat Kohli

 Kohli is arguably Ronaldo's most vocal admirer in the cricketing world. He has consistently praised Ronaldo's dedication, discipline, and the sheer will to put in effort every single minute of the game. After Portugal's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Kohli wrote a heartfelt post on social media, calling Ronaldo the "greatest of all time" and an inspiration to all athletes.

 

Follow Us

Mohammed Siraj

3/7
Mohammed Siraj

Siraj is a huge fan of Ronaldo and has even adopted his famous "Siuuu" celebration after taking a wicket. He has spoken about how he is inspired by Ronaldo's never-give-up attitude and has even used a picture of Ronaldo with the word "believe" on his phone wallpaper for motivation during a crucial match-winning performance.

Follow Us

Yuvraj Singh

4/7
Yuvraj Singh

The former Indian all-rounder and two-time World Cup winner is a Manchester United and Ronaldo fan. He has often tweeted his support for Ronaldo and his teams. Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he picked Portugal as his favorite team because of Ronaldo.

 

Follow Us

Shreyas Iyer

5/7
Shreyas Iyer

When asked to choose between Ronaldo and Messi, Shreyas Iyer quickly responded with "Ronaldo." He has also listed Ronaldo as one of his favorite sportspeople, along with legends like Roger Federer and AB de Villiers.

Follow Us

Devdutt Padikkal

6/7
Devdutt Padikkal

A lifelong fan of Manchester United, Padikkal has stated his preference for Ronaldo. When asked to choose between the two football legends, he didn't hesitate to pick Ronaldo over Messi.

 

Follow Us

Hardik Pandya:

7/7
Hardik Pandya:

 Hardik Pandya has been seen wearing merchandise with Ronaldo's name and number and has also posted about him on social media. His aggressive and dynamic style of play is often compared to Ronaldo's fiery passion on the pitch.

 

Follow Us
Virat KohliMohammed SirajCristiano RonaldoYuvraj SinghIndian cricketersfanboyfootballCricketsports inspirationCR7Ronaldo fansKohli fan of RonaldoSiraj Ronaldo celebrationYuvraj Singh Man United fanShreyas Iyer RonaldoDevdutt Padikkal Ronaldo fanDinesh Karthik Messi vs RonaldoHardik Pandya RonaldoYuzvendra Chahal RonaldoIndian Sports newscelebrity fansathlete inspirationsports rivalryfootball legendscricket starsRonaldo's work ethicsports motivationathlete lifestylecelebrity interviewsSports iconsSocial media trendsviral sports contenttop Indian cricketersbest football playersManchester UnitedPortugal football teamFIFA World CupPremier LeagueIPL cricketersindian cricket teamsports culturefan theoriesathlete mindsetcareer inspirationsportsmanshiplegendary athletesfootball vs cricketsports heroessports documentariesinspirational storiessports fandomathlete dedicationFitness Inspirationsports analysisSports
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
raksha bandhan 2025
From Kurta Sets To Indo-Western Looks: Raksha Bandhan 2025 Outfit Ideas Every Brother Will Love
camera icon10
title
anti inflammatory
Spices That Heal: 8 Anti-Inflammatory Spices That Actually Work
camera icon7
title
raksha bandhan 2025
Don't Have A Sibling? Here Are 5 Emotional And Unique Ways To Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025
camera icon5
title
mobility
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train BIG Update: 508 Kms In Just Two Hours As India’s First High-Speed Train To Commence VERY SOON - Details
camera icon11
title
Asia Cup 2025 squad
Team India’s Probable Squad for Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Out, Shreyas Iyer Returns, Rishabh Pant Doubtful
NEWS ON ONE CLICK