From Virat Kohli to Rajat Patidar: Who said what after RCB's IPL 2026 Title triumph - In pics

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Virat Kohli produced another masterclass in a big game, remaining unbeaten on 75 off 42 balls and winning his first-ever IPL final Player of the Match award.

Speaking after the final, Kohli said, "I feel so happy to play in a group where we have balance, we have strength, and we have an all-round strong team. That’s why we have the confidence we have on the field right now."

"It doesn’t feel like there’s same pressure as we had last year. We topped the table and said we’re the best if we execute our plans.... just to have a group of guys where you feel like you’re stepping onto the ground, you don’t need to be the one to step up every time. There’s guys behind you, around you, who can win games of cricket for you." (Pic Credits: IANS)