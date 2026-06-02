From Virat Kohli to Rajat Patidar: Who said what after RCB's IPL 2026 Title triumph - In pics
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made history by defeating Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final to secure their second consecutive title. They became only the third team to win back-to-back IPL titles after Chennai Super Kings (2010-11) and Mumbai Indians (2019-20).
Here's what the stars of the championship-winning side had to say after another memorable campaign:
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli produced another masterclass in a big game, remaining unbeaten on 75 off 42 balls and winning his first-ever IPL final Player of the Match award.
Speaking after the final, Kohli said, "I feel so happy to play in a group where we have balance, we have strength, and we have an all-round strong team. That’s why we have the confidence we have on the field right now."
"It doesn’t feel like there’s same pressure as we had last year. We topped the table and said we’re the best if we execute our plans.... just to have a group of guys where you feel like you’re stepping onto the ground, you don’t need to be the one to step up every time. There’s guys behind you, around you, who can win games of cricket for you." (Pic Credits: IANS)
Krunal Pandya
Krunal Pandya lifted his fifth IPL trophy, three with Mumbai Indians and two with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and played another crucial role in RCB's successful title defence
"There is no doubt about it, every IPL trophy is special. It's like having kids, right? You cannot pick. Similar with IPL trophies because everything is so hard-earned."
"I am so glad and grateful that in 11 years, to have five trophies, it's pretty special for me."
"All these 18 years of waiting and then winning two back-to-back trophies, this is for the RCB fans. And obviously for Virat as well, pretty special." (Pic Credits: IANS)
Rajat Patidar
The RCB captain became only the second skipper in IPL history to win back-to-back titles and dedicated the triumph to fans affected during last year's celebrations.
Speaking after the final, Patidar said, "Never dreamt I'd win two IPLs for RCB. It's all written. Last year, there was a lot of pressure. This year, we were confident."
"Obviously, you feel bad. You lost your fans after winning the game. Not just the fans, they are the family members."
"I always want to dedicate this trophy to them. That's it. I don't have words to express that feeling." (Pic Credits: IANS)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
The veteran pacer finished IPL 2026 with 28 wickets and played a key role in mentoring RCB's young bowling group.
Speaking to JioHotstar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar said, "As a senior player, you naturally enjoy that responsibility more when you're contributing well yourself because confidence allows you to help others more effectively."
"When it comes to young bowlers like Rasikh, senior players can guide and support them, but a lot of the credit has to go to the players themselves."
"Their willingness to learn, their dedication, and the effort they put into improving are what ultimately make the difference." (Pic Credits: IANS)
Jitesh Sharma
Jitesh Sharma continued his rise as one of India's most impactful wicketkeeper-batters and played his role in another successful RCB season. After the final, Jitesh said, "Agla saal teesra bhi aa sakta hain." (Pic Credits: IANS)
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer provided explosive starts throughout the tournament and smashed 32 off 16 balls in the final to set the tone for RCB's successful chase.
Speaking to Danish Sait, popularly known as Mr. Nags, Iyer said, "Good day, good family time, but I knew eventually I'll get my opportunity, happy that I could contribute." (Pic Credits: IANS)
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