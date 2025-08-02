Advertisement
From Virat Kohli's Nephew To Virender Sehwag's Son : Top Unknown Talents To Watch Out For In Delhi Premier League 2025
From Virat Kohli's Nephew To Virender Sehwag's Son : Top Unknown Talents To Watch Out For In Delhi Premier League 2025

The Delhi Premier League's second season kicks off today, with a fresh batch of talent ready to make their mark on the big stage. Here's a look at unknown talents that can make it big in this league. 

Updated:Aug 02, 2025, 08:24 AM IST
Stars To Watch Out In DPL 2025

Stars To Watch Out In DPL 2025

The Delhi Premier League's second season kicks off today, with a fresh batch of talent ready to make their mark on the big stage. The inaugural season of the DPL gave us breakout stars like Priyansh Arya, whose spectacular performance earned him a spot in the IPL. Now, a new wave of unknown prodigies is set to captivate fans and catch the eye of scouts, all vying for their chance at glory.

 

Aaryaveer Kohli

Aaryaveer Kohli

Virat Kohli’s 15-year-old nephew, Aaryaveer Kohli, is a promising leg-spinner making his presence felt. He is emerging from Delhi's U-16 ranks and has been selected by the South Delhi Superstarz. Aaryaveer's skills have been honed under the tutelage of his uncle’s coach, Raj Kumar Sharma.

 

Aaryavir Sehwag

Aaryavir Sehwag

Following in his father's footsteps, Virender Sehwag’s 17-year-old son Aaryavir is an exciting prospect for the Central Delhi Kings. Known for his powerful hitting, he made headlines with a sensational 297-run knock in U-19 cricket. Aaryavir will be an opener for his team, carrying the weight of a famous cricketing surname.

 

Vansh Bedi

Vansh Bedi

Vansh Bedi is a powerful all-rounder who impressed scouts and fans alike with his performance in DPL 2024. His former team, Purani Dilli 6, retained him for a whopping ₹16 lakh via the RTM (Right to Match) card for the 2025 season. He has also been appointed as the captain of his side for this season.

 

Siddhant Sharma

Siddhant Sharma

Siddhant Sharma, a left-arm pace bowler, is a reliable finisher from the U-23 circuit and has been named the captain of the Outer Delhi Warriors. His calm temperament under pressure commands respect, making him a crucial player in tight match situations. He was bought at the auction for ₹12.50 lakh.

 

Shaurya Malik

Shaurya Malik

Shaurya Malik is a raw fast-bowling talent, also playing for the Outer Delhi Warriors. He is known for his aggressive pace, which can unsettle any batting lineup. He was picked up for ₹6.25 lakh, and will be one of the key bowlers to watch this DPL season.

 

Keshav Dabas

Keshav Dabas

A product of Delhi's competitive junior circuit, Keshav Dabas is a middle-order batter with immense potential. He is part of a young, high-potential cohort in the New Delhi Tigers squad. His inclusion in the DPL provides a great platform for him to showcase his talent.

 

Harsh Tyagi

Harsh Tyagi

Harsh Tyagi is a left-arm spinner who caught the attention of IPL scouts after his impressive DPL 2024 performance. He picked up 16 wickets at a remarkable average of 14.4 and was bought for INR 19 Lakh. This season, he will be a key player for Outer Delhi Warriors.

 

