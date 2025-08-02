1 / 8

The Delhi Premier League's second season kicks off today, with a fresh batch of talent ready to make their mark on the big stage. The inaugural season of the DPL gave us breakout stars like Priyansh Arya, whose spectacular performance earned him a spot in the IPL. Now, a new wave of unknown prodigies is set to captivate fans and catch the eye of scouts, all vying for their chance at glory.