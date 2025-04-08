Advertisement
From Yellow to Red: 8 Stars Who Played for Both CSK and PBKS - Check In Pics

A few notable players have worn both the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jerseys in the IPL over the years. Here's a list of players who have played for both franchises:

 

Updated:Apr 08, 2025, 03:56 PM IST
Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin began his IPL journey with Chennai Super Kings in 2009, establishing himself as a key spinner. He was picked by the Punjab Kings in 2017, where he also served as captain. In a full-circle moment, Ashwin has returned to CSK for IPL 2025.

 

Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay made his debut with CSK in 2009 and became known for his explosive batting at the top. He moved to Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) for the 2015 and 2016 seasons, before rejoining CSK in 2018.

 

Sam Curran

Sam Curran

Sam Curran started his IPL career with Punjab Kings in 2019, making an immediate impact. He was then picked by CSK for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, where he showcased his all-around skills. He returned to PBKS in 2023 and 2024, and is now back with CSK in 2025.

 

Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla was a key spinner for Punjab Kings from 2008 to 2013, forming a crucial part of their bowling lineup. He later joined CSK in 2020, adding experience to their spin department.

 

Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma was a vital pacer for CSK between 2013–2015 and again in 2019. In between, he played for Punjab Kings from 2016 to 2018, continuing to contribute with the ball.

 

David Hussey

David Hussey

David Hussey was an important middle-order batter for Punjab Kings from 2011 to 2013. He later represented CSK in 2014, bringing experience and stability to the lineup.

 

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur began his IPL stint with Punjab Kings in 2015, but rose to prominence after joining CSK in 2018, where he became a key part of their bowling unit.

 

Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda played for Punjab Kings in 2020 and 2021, showcasing his all-around ability. He has been picked by CSK for IPL 2025, adding depth to their middle order and spin options.

 

