From Yograj - Yuvraj To Gavaskars & Pataudis : Fathers and Sons Who Played for India
In the rich tapestry of Indian cricket, some names echo through generations, not just for individual brilliance but for the remarkable continuation of a legacy. Here is a look those unique father-son duos, and even trios, where the passion for the game transcended bloodlines, leading both parent and child to don the prestigious Indian cap.
The Amarnaths
Lala Amarnath stands as a monumental figure in Indian cricket history, forever etched as the first Indian to score a Test century. A celebrated all-rounder and a pioneering captain, he laid the foundation for future generations. His cricketing prowess was inherited by his sons, Mohinder and Surinder, both of whom went on to represent India. Mohinder, in particular, became a national hero, renowned for his gritty batting and his pivotal role in India's historic 1983 World Cup triumph, where he was Man of the Match in both the semi-final and final.
The Gavaskars: Little Master and His Heir
Sunil Gavaskar, affectionately known as the "Little Master," is widely regarded as one of the greatest opening batsmen of all time. He was the first cricketer to achieve the monumental feat of 10,000 runs in Test cricket, setting numerous benchmarks for consistency and technique. His son, Rohan Gavaskar, followed his illustrious father into international cricket, representing India in One Day Internationals. While he didn't reach the same heights as his legendary father, Rohan carved out his own identity as a left-handed batsman and a respected figure in domestic cricket.
The Manjrekars
Vijay Manjrekar was an elegant and stylish right-handed batsman who graced the Indian Test team in the 1950s and 60s, playing 55 Test matches. Known for his classical technique and fluent stroke play, he was a significant contributor to Indian cricket during his era. His son, Sanjay Manjrekar, also became a talented batsman who played for India in both Tests and ODIs. After his playing career, Sanjay transitioned successfully into a highly respected and articulate cricket commentator, continuing the family's association with the sport in a different capacity.
The Singhs
Yograj Singh, a former fast bowler, had a brief international career for India, playing one Test and six One Day Internationals. Though his playing days were limited, his fierce passion for cricket and dedication to his son's development were undeniable. His son, Yuvraj Singh, emerged as one of India's greatest white-ball cricketers and a true match-winner. Yuvraj's explosive batting, left-arm spin, and exceptional fielding made him a cornerstone of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup victories, famously hitting six sixes in an over during the former tournament.
The Mankads
Vinoo Mankad was a legendary Indian all-rounder, celebrated for his left-arm orthodox spin and robust opening batting. He was one of the game's true pioneers, known for his versatility and impactful performances in the 1940s and 50s; he is also famously associated with the "Mankading" dismissal. His son, Ashok Mankad, also represented India, primarily as a right-handed batsman. While his international career was relatively short, Ashok was a highly regarded figure in Indian domestic cricket, known for his leadership and consistent run-scoring for Bombay.
The Binnys
Roger Binny was a key member of India's historic 1983 World Cup-winning squad, where he emerged as the tournament's highest wicket-taker with 18 scalps. A handy all-rounder, his medium-fast bowling and useful lower-order batting were crucial to India's success. His son, Stuart Binny, also became an all-rounder who played for India across all three formats. Stuart holds the record for the best bowling figures by an Indian in One Day Internationals, taking 6 wickets for just 4 runs against Bangladesh, showcasing his ability to deliver match-winning performances.
The Pataudis
Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi holds the unique distinction of being the only cricketer to have played Test cricket for two countries: England and India, even captaining the latter. His royal lineage and cricketing talent set a remarkable precedent. His son, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, famously known as "Tiger" Pataudi, became one of India's most iconic captains and finest batsmen. Despite an eye injury, Tiger Pataudi led India with distinction, transforming the team's approach and instilling a new era of confidence and aggression in Indian cricket.
