From Yograj - Yuvraj To Gavaskars & Pataudis : Fathers and Sons Who Played for India

Sunil Gavaskar, affectionately known as the "Little Master," is widely regarded as one of the greatest opening batsmen of all time. He was the first cricketer to achieve the monumental feat of 10,000 runs in Test cricket, setting numerous benchmarks for consistency and technique. His son, Rohan Gavaskar, followed his illustrious father into international cricket, representing India in One Day Internationals. While he didn't reach the same heights as his legendary father, Rohan carved out his own identity as a left-handed batsman and a respected figure in domestic cricket.