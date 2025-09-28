Advertisement
Gambhir vs Afridi To Harbhajan vs Akhtar : 8 Iconic On-Field Fights That Fueled The India-Pakistan Rivalry
Gambhir vs Afridi To Harbhajan vs Akhtar : 8 Iconic On-Field Fights That Fueled The India-Pakistan Rivalry

The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final features arch-rivals India and Pakistan facing off for the first time in a final in the tournament's 41-year history. India is unbeaten in this edition, while Pakistan looks to break the streak. This showdown promises high drama, fierce competition, and unforgettable moments.

Updated:Sep 28, 2025, 07:35 AM IST
Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry

Javed Miandad vs Kiran More (1992 World Cup)

Javed Miandad vs Kiran More (1992 World Cup)

During the 1992 World Cup quarterfinal, tension peaked when Javed Miandad made an angry gesture toward Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More after a controversial run-out. This moment symbolized the fiery cricket rivalry between the two nations.

 

Venkatesh Prasad vs Aamer Sohail (1996 World Cup Quarterfinal)

Venkatesh Prasad vs Aamer Sohail (1996 World Cup Quarterfinal)

In a pivotal 1996 World Cup match, Venkatesh Prasad’s fiery spell resulted in the dismissal of Aamer Sohail. Prasad’s taunting gesture off the field added fuel to the legendary India-Pakistan rivalry.

Gautam Gambhir vs Shahid Afridi (2007 ODI)

Gautam Gambhir vs Shahid Afridi (2007 ODI)

An intense verbal and physical exchange between Gambhir and Afridi showcased the high stakes and passion that define India-Pakistan matches, reflecting the fierce competition on the field.

Harbhajan Singh vs Shoaib Akhtar (Asia Cup 2010)

Harbhajan Singh vs Shoaib Akhtar (Asia Cup 2010)

During the Asia Cup 2010, fiery exchanges and aggressive body language between Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar escalated the rivalry, producing one of the most heated moments in Indo-Pak cricket.

Shubman Gill vs Shaheen Afridi (Asia Cup 2025)

Shubman Gill vs Shaheen Afridi (Asia Cup 2025)

In the recent Super Four stage, Shubman Gill and Shaheen Afridi exchanged aggressive gestures and words, highlighting the intensity and emotions running high in this modern chapter of the rivalry.

 

Abhishek Sharma vs Haris Rauf (Asia Cup 2025)

Abhishek Sharma vs Haris Rauf (Asia Cup 2025)

A recent on-field verbal spat erupted as Abhishek Sharma celebrated a boundary, provoking Haris Rauf’s sharp reaction. Officials intervened, underscoring the tense atmosphere between the teams.

Ishant Sharma vs Kamran Akmal (2012 T20I)

Ishant Sharma vs Kamran Akmal (2012 T20I)

Aggressive confrontations and verbal barrages between Ishant Sharma and Kamran Akmal added drama and edge to an already intense T20 encounter.

 

Virender Sehwag vs Shoaib Akhtar (2004 Test at Multan)

Virender Sehwag vs Shoaib Akhtar (2004 Test at Multan)

This Test match witnessed physical and verbal clashes between Sehwag and Akhtar, marking one of the most memorable heated moments in their long-standing rivalry.

 

