Gautam Gambhir's match saving 97, Rohit Sharma's carnage to MS Dhoni's Unforgettable Six: Top 7 Indian Final Heroes Ahead of T20 WC 2026 Final vs NZ

Rohit Sharma delivered a captain’s masterclass in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai on March 9. Leading from the front, Rohit scored a crucial 76 off 83 balls, smashing 7 fours and 3 sixes to anchor India’s chase of 252. His aggressive intent was clear from the start, pulling the second ball of the innings for a six and setting the tone for the run chase. India eventually reached 254/6 with an over to spare to clinch their third Champions Trophy title. Rohit’s match-defining knock earned him the Player of the Match award, making him the first captain in history to win the honor in a Champions Trophy final.