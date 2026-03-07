Gautam Gambhir's match saving 97, Rohit Sharma's carnage to MS Dhoni's Unforgettable Six: Top 7 Indian Final Heroes Ahead of T20 WC 2026 Final vs NZ
Relive India's greatest World Cup final heroics ahead of the 2026 T20 WC final vs New Zealand! From Gautam Gambhir's 97 & MS Dhoni's iconic 91* in 2011, Virat Kohli's 77 & 76 in T20 finals, Virender Sehwag's 82 in 2003, to Rohit Sharma's match-winning 76 (Player of the Match) in the 2025 Champions Trophy final vs NZ; discover the highest individual scores by Indian batters in men's ICC World Cup finals that defined victories and legacies.
India’s Biggest Final Heroes in World Cup History
As India prepares to take on New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, memories of iconic performances in past World Cup finals come to the forefront. Over the years, several Indian batters have delivered unforgettable innings on cricket’s biggest stage. Here’s a look at some of the highest individual scores by Indian batters in men’s senior World Cup finals.
Gautam Gambhir – 97 vs Sri Lanka (2011 ODI World Cup Final)
Gautam Gambhir played one of the most vital innings in India’s World Cup history during the 2011 ODI World Cup final against Sri Lanka. Chasing 275 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Gambhir scored a composed 97 that steadied the innings after early setbacks. His knock proved crucial in setting up India’s memorable victory and their second ODI World Cup title.
MS Dhoni – 91* vs Sri Lanka (2011 ODI World Cup Final)
MS Dhoni delivered a captain’s performance in the same final, remaining unbeaten on 91. Promoting himself up the order, Dhoni built a crucial partnership with Gambhir and guided India through a tense chase. He sealed the historic win with an unforgettable six, one of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket.
Virender Sehwag – 82 vs Australia (2003 ODI World Cup Final)
During the 2003 ODI World Cup final against Australia at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, Virender Sehwag fought hard despite India facing a massive target. His aggressive 82 made him India’s top scorer in the match. Although the team finished runners-up, Sehwag’s fearless knock stood out in the high-pressure contest.
Virat Kohli – 77 vs Sri Lanka (2014 T20 World Cup Final)
Virat Kohli produced a brilliant 77 in the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup final against Sri Lanka in Dhaka. His composed innings anchored India’s batting effort and helped the team post a fighting total. However, Sri Lanka chased the target successfully to lift the title.
Rohit Sharma – 76 vs New Zealand (2025 Champions Trophy Final)
Rohit Sharma delivered a captain’s masterclass in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai on March 9. Leading from the front, Rohit scored a crucial 76 off 83 balls, smashing 7 fours and 3 sixes to anchor India’s chase of 252. His aggressive intent was clear from the start, pulling the second ball of the innings for a six and setting the tone for the run chase. India eventually reached 254/6 with an over to spare to clinch their third Champions Trophy title. Rohit’s match-defining knock earned him the Player of the Match award, making him the first captain in history to win the honor in a Champions Trophy final.
Virat Kohli – 76 vs South Africa (2024 T20 World Cup Final)
Kohli once again rose to the occasion in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final against South Africa. His calm and calculated 76 guided India to a competitive total at Kensington Oval. The innings proved decisive as India defended the score to win the match by seven runs and claim their second T20 World Cup crown.
Another High-Stakes Final – India vs New Zealand (2026)
Text: India is set to face New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8. Interestingly, the two teams also met in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final on March 9, where India emerged victorious. Fans will hope history repeats itself with another memorable performance from the Men in Blue.
