4 / 8

India's fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been a constant source of on-field tension, particularly in his fiery exchanges with England opener Ben Duckett. During the Lord's Test, after dismissing Duckett, Siraj engaged in an animated celebration right in the opener's face, culminating in a noticeable shoulder brush as Duckett walked off. This aggressive intent was again on display in the Manchester Test, where Siraj lost his cool and got into another heated verbal exchange with Duckett, showcasing his raw passion and adding a volatile edge to their encounters.