Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2961703https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/guess-the-cricketer-i-have-played-for-5-franchises-but-never-won-ipl-captained-twice-married-to-a-bollywood-actress-have-19-international-centuries-2961703
NewsPhotosGUESS THE CRICKETER? Has Played For 5 Franchises But Never Won IPL, Captained Twice, Married To A Bollywood Actress, Has 19 International Centuries
photoDetails

GUESS THE CRICKETER? Has Played For 5 Franchises But Never Won IPL, Captained Twice, Married To A Bollywood Actress, Has 19 International Centuries

I Have Played For 5 Franchises But Never Won IPL, Captained Twice, Married To A Bollywood Actress, Have 19 International Centuries, Can you guess this cricketer.

Updated:Sep 19, 2025, 11:51 AM IST
Follow Us

GUESS THE CRICKETER?

1/7
GUESS THE CRICKETER?

I Have Played For 5 Franchises But Never Won IPL, Captained Twice, Married To A Bollywood Actress, Have 19 International Centuries, Can You Guess This Cricketer

 

Follow Us

Never Won IPL

2/7
Never Won IPL

He Has Represented 5 IPL Franchises   Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)  Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kings XI Punjab/Punjab Kings (KXIP), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) (2022-2024),  Delhi Capitals (DC) since 2025

 

Follow Us

IPL captain

3/7
IPL captain

Have Also Captained Twice In IPL for two different franchise.

 

Follow Us

Married To A Bollywood Actress

4/7
Married To A Bollywood Actress

He has Married To A Bollywood Actress

 

Follow Us

International Centuries

5/7
International Centuries

He Has 19 International centuries As of July 2025, K.L. Rahul has scored 19 international centuries: 10 in Test cricket, 7 in One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 2 in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). He is also noted for being the only Indian player to score a century on his ODI debut.  

 

Follow Us

Real Madrid Supporter

6/7
Real Madrid Supporter

He is a big fan of football and supports Real Madrid.

 

Follow Us

KL Rahul

7/7
KL Rahul

He Is India's Wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul. He has represented India in all three formats; Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Has been a part of India's Champions Tophy 2025 triumph.

 

ALL PICS - (X)

Follow Us
KL Rahul careerkl rahul ipl teamskl rahul five franchiseskl rahul ipl captaincykl rahul 19 international centurieskl rahul odi debut centuryKL Rahul Test centuriesKL Rahul ODI centurieskl rahul t20 international centurieskl rahul bollywood wifekl rahul football fankl rahul real madrid supporterkl rahul wicketkeeper batterindian cricketer kl rahulKL Rahul IPL 2025KL Rahul Delhi CapitalsKL Rahul Lucknow Super Giantskl rahul kings xi punjabkl rahul sunrisers hyderabadKL Rahul Royal Challengers BangaloreKL Rahul batting statsKL Rahul personal lifekl rahul international recordsKL Rahul IPL captainkl rahul centuries recordkl rahul debut odi centuryKL Rahul cricket newskl rahul match performanceskl rahul indian cricket teamkl rahul t20 century recordkl rahul test cricket highlightskl rahul odi highlightskl rahul cricket milestoneskl rahul highest scoresKL Rahul batting averagekl rahul fielding skillskl rahul fitness updatesKL Rahul recent form
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns Net Worth 2025: How Much WWE’s ‘Tribal Chief’ Earns? Check WWE Salary, Brand Endorsements, Cars And More
camera icon9
title
10 Theatrical Releases This Week
Top 9 Big Screen Releases You Can't Miss This Weekend - From Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi To Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3
camera icon10
title
10 Smallest Countries in the World
Top 10 Smallest Countries In The World: Many Are Smaller Than Indian Towns, Villages
camera icon9
title
Ramayana
Excited For Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana? 9 Real-Life Locations From The Epic You Can Visit Before The Film’s Release
camera icon11
title
IPL Auction Best Buys Ever
10 Most Legendary IPL Auction Steals Ever By MI,DC, PBKS, RCB, KKR: Hardik 10 Lakh, Bumrah 1.2 Cr, Check Full list