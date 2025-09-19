GUESS THE CRICKETER? Has Played For 5 Franchises But Never Won IPL, Captained Twice, Married To A Bollywood Actress, Has 19 International Centuries
I Have Played For 5 Franchises But Never Won IPL, Captained Twice, Married To A Bollywood Actress, Have 19 International Centuries, Can you guess this cricketer.
GUESS THE CRICKETER?
I Have Played For 5 Franchises But Never Won IPL, Captained Twice, Married To A Bollywood Actress, Have 19 International Centuries, Can You Guess This Cricketer
Never Won IPL
He Has Represented 5 IPL Franchises Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kings XI Punjab/Punjab Kings (KXIP), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) (2022-2024), Delhi Capitals (DC) since 2025
IPL captain
Have Also Captained Twice In IPL for two different franchise.
Married To A Bollywood Actress
He has Married To A Bollywood Actress
International Centuries
He Has 19 International centuries As of July 2025, K.L. Rahul has scored 19 international centuries: 10 in Test cricket, 7 in One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 2 in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). He is also noted for being the only Indian player to score a century on his ODI debut.
Real Madrid Supporter
He is a big fan of football and supports Real Madrid.
KL Rahul
He Is India's Wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul. He has represented India in all three formats; Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Has been a part of India's Champions Tophy 2025 triumph.
