NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Chris Gayle: Inside His Dating Life And Colourful Personality - A Love Story, Not A Casanova Tale
Happy Birthday Chris Gayle: Inside His Dating Life And Colourful Personality - A Love Story, Not A Casanova Tale

Chris Gayle, born on September 21, 1979, is one of cricket’s most entertaining legends. Known worldwide for his six-hitting power, Gayle celebrates his 46th birthday today.

Updated:Sep 21, 2025, 02:14 PM IST
Happy Birthday, Universe Boss

Happy Birthday, Universe Boss

Chris Gayle, born on September 21, 1979, is one of cricket’s most entertaining legends. Known worldwide for his six-hitting power, Gayle celebrates his 46th birthday today. Off the field, his love life has been surprisingly simple compared to his flamboyant image.

 

A Private Personal Life

A Private Personal Life

Despite being called the “Universe Boss,” Gayle has kept relationships out of the spotlight. His early image as a party-loving superstar sparked plenty of rumors. However, no confirmed ex-partners or high-profile affairs exist in reliable sources.

Pre-2009 - Focus on Cricket

Pre-2009 - Focus on Cricket

In his early career, Gayle was dedicated to cricket while growing up in Jamaica. Biographies describe him as mostly single, consumed by the sport. Any “casanova” reputation was more about nightlife than confirmed relationships.

 

Meeting Natasha Berridge

Meeting Natasha Berridge

Around 2009, Chris Gayle met Natasha Berridge at a social event. They exchanged numbers and soon formed a close bond. This marked the beginning of his first and only serious public relationship.

 

A Steady Partnership

A Steady Partnership

Natasha quickly became an important part of Gayle’s life. The couple showed stability, with no reports of breakups or drama. While the cricket world admired his sixes, Natasha became his anchor off-field.

 

Marriage With Natasha

Marriage With Natasha

Reports suggest Gayle and Natasha married around 2009–2010 in private. They have since appeared together at events like ICC Awards. Natasha’s elegance and vibrant personality matched Gayle’s charisma perfectly.

 

Natasha’s Own Career

Natasha’s Own Career

Beyond being Gayle’s wife, Natasha is a fashion entrepreneur. Born on August 31, 1986, in Saint Kitts and Nevis, she runs a costume line called Ultra. She is seven years younger than Gayle and brings Caribbean flair to her designs.

 

Becoming Parents

Becoming Parents

In 2016, Chris and Natasha welcomed their daughter, Maya Gayle.Fatherhood softened the “Universe Boss,” giving him a new perspective. Gayle often shares playful family moments on social media.

 

A Strong Bond in the 2020s

A Strong Bond in the 2020s

Even after retirement, Gayle enjoys his business ventures and commentary roles. He often credits Natasha for supporting and grounding him through transitions. Their marriage remains steady, with no scandals or separations noted.

A Love Story, Not a List

A Love Story, Not a List

Unlike many celebrities, Gayle’s dating history is refreshingly simple. It’s the tale of one enduring relationship that has lasted over 15 years. On his birthday, the Universe Boss proves that sometimes, one match lasts forever.

 

