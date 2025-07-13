Advertisement
Happy Birthday Faf Du Plessis: Meet His Wife Imari Visser, Know Love Story, Net Worth & More
Happy Birthday Faf Du Plessis: Meet His Wife Imari Visser, Know Love Story, Net Worth & More

Today, we celebrate the birthday of one of South Africa's finest cricketers, Faf du Plessis! Known for his exceptional leadership, brilliant fielding, and dependable batting, Faf has carved a remarkable career in international cricket. But behind this sporting icon is a strong and inspiring woman, his wife, Imari Visser. Let's delve into their beautiful journey together.

Updated:Jul 13, 2025, 12:33 PM IST
Happy Birthday Faf du Plessis!

Meet Imari Visser: The Woman Behind the Star

Meet Imari Visser: The Woman Behind the Star

mari Visser, now Imari du Plessis, is much more than just a cricketer's wife; she's a successful professional in her own right. Born on May 1, 1987, Imari is currently the Marketing Manager at Nimue Skin Technology, a prominent South African beauty company. Her background in business and finance, combined with a creative passion for photography, showcases her diverse talents and ambition.

 

Imari's Impressive Career Journey

Imari's Impressive Career Journey

Imari du Plessis boasts a strong academic foundation, holding a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a focus on marketing management, business management, and finance. This educational background has been instrumental in her successful career as a Marketing Manager at Nimue Skin Technology. She expertly balances her professional life with her roles as a supportive partner and a dedicated mother.

 

A Childhood Sweetheart Love Story

A Childhood Sweetheart Love Story

Faf du Plessis and Imari Visser share a heartwarming love story that began in their childhood. They knew each other long before Faf rose to international cricket stardom, making their bond a true tale of enduring love. While they've largely kept the details of their early relationship private, their long-standing connection underscores the deep foundation of their partnership.

 

The Dreamy Wedding: November 2013

The Dreamy Wedding: November 2013

After years of building their relationship, Faf and Imari took the next big step, tying the knot on November 23, 2013. Their wedding was a picturesque affair held at the stunning Kleine Zalze Wine Estate, nestled near Cape Town. The beautiful backdrop of vineyards and mountains provided a perfect setting for their special day, marking the beginning of their married life.

 

Proud Parents to Amelie and Zoey

Proud Parents to Amelie and Zoey

Faf and Imari are blessed with two adorable daughters, Amelie and Zoey, who bring immense joy to their lives. Imari frequently shares glimpses into their loving family life on her Instagram, posting charming pictures of their children. Fans often see Imari in the stands, passionately cheering for Faf at both IPL and international matches, showcasing her unwavering support.

 

Net Worth & More

iFaf du Plessis is married to Imari Visser, a marketing professional and photographer, with their wedding taking place on November 23, 2013. Faf's sister, Remi du Plessis, is married to South African cricketer Hardus Viljoen. Faf du Plessis is a devout Christian, and his estimated net worth is around ₹105 crore, reflecting his successful career in cricket.

