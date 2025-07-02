Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh : How Geeta Basra's Woh Ajnabee Music Video Won Turbanator's Heart During IPL, She Ignored , He Chased And Then...
Harbhajan Singh celebrates his birthday on July 3rd. On his special day let's relook at his bollywoodesque love story with Bollywood Actress Geeta Basra. One Music Video Changed His life as he fell for her and later what happened is-
As Harbhajan Singh turns 45 on July 3, let’s relive the magical love story that bowled him over. From cricket fields to Bollywood charm, his romance with Geeta Basra was straight out of a fairytale.
Love at First Sight in a Music Video
Harbhajan first saw Geeta in the music video "Woh Ajnabee" and was instantly captivated by her charm. Smitten, he asked friends about her and made efforts to connect. His interest wasn’t fleeting as he was determined to get to know her.
The Chase Begins
After finally getting her number, Harbhajan texted her but Geeta didn’t respond initially. Focused on her career and wary of distractions, she chose to stay distant. Their story, however, had just begun, it would take patience and persistence.
A Message That Changed Everything
Geeta eventually reached out to Harbhajan to congratulate him on India’s T20 World Cup win in 2007. This was their first real exchange, the ice had finally broken. It marked the beginning of a genuine connection between the two.
Friendship Before Romance
The two began talking regularly, building a strong friendship rooted in respect and understanding. Harbhajan’s grounded personality and Geeta’s elegance brought them closer. They met occasionally, keeping things under wraps as their bond deepened.
IPL and The Turning Point
In a twist of fate, Geeta called Harbhajan to ask for IPL tickets, and he didn’t disappoint. This moment helped strengthen their friendship, it showed Bhajji’s sincerity and thoughtfulness. Soon after, the friendship naturally evolved into a romantic relationship.
A Love That Withstood Time
For almost eight years, Harbhajan and Geeta dated privately despite being public figures. They navigated media attention, busy schedules, and personal aspirations together. Their unwavering commitment became the hallmark of their relationship.
A Traditional Punjabi Wedding
On October 29, 2015, the couple tied the knot in a grand but intimate Punjabi-style ceremony in Jalandhar. The wedding was filled with joy, laughter, rituals, and blessings from loved ones. It marked the official beginning of their life as husband and wife.
Embracing Parenthood Together
Geeta gradually distanced herself from Bollywood to focus on family life. The couple welcomed their daughter Hinaya Heer in 2016 and their son Jovan in 2021. Together, they built a happy home, grounded in love, family values, and mutual respect.
A Power Couple On And Off The Field
Harbhajan may have retired, but he remains a cricketing legend and respected voice in commentary. Geeta, too, continues to be admired for her grace and career choices. Together, they represent the perfect balance of love, loyalty, and legacy , an inspiring couple for millions.
