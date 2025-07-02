Advertisement
Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh : How Geeta Basra's Woh Ajnabee Music Video Won Turbanator's Heart During IPL, She Ignored , He Chased And Then...

Harbhajan Singh celebrates his birthday on July 3rd. On his special day let's relook at his bollywoodesque love story with Bollywood Actress Geeta Basra. One Music Video Changed His life as he fell for her and later what happened is-

Updated:Jul 02, 2025, 08:08 PM IST
Happy Birthday Bhajji

1/10
Happy Birthday Bhajji

As Harbhajan Singh turns 45 on July 3, let’s relive the magical love story that bowled him over. From cricket fields to Bollywood charm, his romance with Geeta Basra was straight out of a fairytale.

 

Love at First Sight in a Music Video

2/10
Love at First Sight in a Music Video

Harbhajan first saw Geeta in the music video "Woh Ajnabee" and was instantly captivated by her charm. Smitten, he asked friends about her and made efforts to connect. His interest wasn’t fleeting as he was determined to get to know her.

 

The Chase Begins

3/10
The Chase Begins

After finally getting her number, Harbhajan texted her but Geeta didn’t respond initially. Focused on her career and wary of distractions, she chose to stay distant. Their story, however, had just begun, it would take patience and persistence.

 

A Message That Changed Everything

4/10
A Message That Changed Everything

Geeta eventually reached out to Harbhajan to congratulate him on India’s T20 World Cup win in 2007. This was their first real exchange, the ice had finally broken. It marked the beginning of a genuine connection between the two.

 

Friendship Before Romance

5/10
Friendship Before Romance

The two began talking regularly, building a strong friendship rooted in respect and understanding. Harbhajan’s grounded personality and Geeta’s elegance brought them closer. They met occasionally, keeping things under wraps as their bond deepened.

 

IPL and The Turning Point

6/10
IPL and The Turning Point

In a twist of fate, Geeta called Harbhajan to ask for IPL tickets, and he didn’t disappoint. This moment helped strengthen their friendship, it showed Bhajji’s sincerity and thoughtfulness. Soon after, the friendship naturally evolved into a romantic relationship.

 

A Love That Withstood Time

7/10
A Love That Withstood Time

For almost eight years, Harbhajan and Geeta dated privately despite being public figures. They navigated media attention, busy schedules, and personal aspirations together. Their unwavering commitment became the hallmark of their relationship.

 

A Traditional Punjabi Wedding

8/10
A Traditional Punjabi Wedding

On October 29, 2015, the couple tied the knot in a grand but intimate Punjabi-style ceremony in Jalandhar. The wedding was filled with joy, laughter, rituals, and blessings from loved ones. It marked the official beginning of their life as husband and wife.

 

Embracing Parenthood Together

9/10
Embracing Parenthood Together

Geeta gradually distanced herself from Bollywood to focus on family life. The couple welcomed their daughter Hinaya Heer in 2016 and their son Jovan in 2021. Together, they built a happy home, grounded in love, family values, and mutual respect.

 

A Power Couple On And Off The Field

10/10
A Power Couple On And Off The Field

Harbhajan may have retired, but he remains a cricketing legend and respected voice in commentary. Geeta, too, continues to be admired for her grace and career choices. Together, they represent the perfect balance of love, loyalty, and legacy , an inspiring couple for millions.

 

