HAPPY BIRTHDAY HARDIK PANDYA: A Look At His Love Life; From Natasa To Mahieka - All His Girlfriends And Romance Timeline
Explore Hardik Pandya's complete dating history, from early flames like Lisha Sharma and Elli AvrRam to his marriage with Natasa Stankovic and new romance with Mahieka Sharma in 2025. Get the latest on his love life!
Hardik Pandya's Relationship Timeline
Hardik Pandya, Indian all-rounder and Mumbai Indians captain, is as much a headline-maker off the field as on it. Known for explosive cricket and a colorful personal life, his dating history is full of buzz, flings, and high-profile romances. Today he celebrates his birthday , let's see his relationship timeline
Lisha Sharma (2016–2017) – First Public Flame
Hardik’s debut romance was with Kolkata model Lisha Sharma around his international debut in 2016. Spotted at parties and events, the couple kept it low-key before parting ways in 2017 to focus on careers.
Elli AvrRam (2017–2018) – Bollywood Buzz
Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam was linked to Hardik after weddings and events, including his brother Krunal’s 2017 wedding. The Indo-Scandi vibe lasted about a year, ending quietly in early 2018 amid Natasa engagement rumors.
Esha Gupta & Urvashi Rautela (2018) – Secret Flings & Rumors
Bollywood actress Esha Gupta reportedly had a brief fling with Hardik at a 2018 Mumbai party, while Urvashi Rautela was linked through social circles. Both denied serious relationships, adding to Hardik’s “player” reputation.
Natasa Stankovic (2018–2024) – Wife, Son & Split
Natasa Stankovic entered Hardik’s life in 2018. They married during the 2020 lockdown, welcomed son Agastya, renewed vows in 2023, and separated in July 2024, citing “growing apart” while maintaining co-parenting. This six-year chapter was Hardik’s most public.
Jasmin Walia (2024–Early 2025) – Post-Divorce Rebound
Post-separation, Hardik was linked to British-Punjabi singer Jasmin Walia. Rumors peaked with Greece vacation pics and IPL appearances. The 6–8 month fling faded quietly by mid-2025.
Mahieka Sharma – Rising Star
Mahieka has worked with Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra, appeared in PM Narendra Modi (2019), and music videos for Badshah and Guru Randhawa. At 24, she blends fashion, film, and social media influence while keeping her personal life private.
Mahieka Sharma
Hardik’s latest romance is with 24-year-old Delhi-born model-actress Mahieka Sharma. Public debut: Mumbai airport, October 10, 2025. Instagram stories featured beach shots, black-and-white romance, and family cake moments with son Agastya. Fans dub her “Bhabhi 2.0.”
Just hours after making their first public appearance together at Mumbai airport, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has seemingly confirmed his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma. Ahead of his 32nd birthday on October 11, Pandya shared a series of Instagram stories featuring the 24-year-old, including intimate beachside snapshots that have set social media alight.
Other Rumours
Other fleeting links included Shibani Dandekar (denied) and brief social media interactions with other celebrities. Most never gained traction but fueled tabloid chatter.
Next Chapter
From lockdown wedding and T20 World Cup wins to rebounds and birthday beach getaways, Hardik’s love life mirrors his cricket career: fast, dramatic, and captivating. With Mahieka by his side, fans are eager for the next twist - wedding bells or another story?
Trending Photos