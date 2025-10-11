HAPPY BIRTHDAY HARDIK PANDYA: A Look At His Love Life; From Natasa To Mahieka - All His Girlfriends And Romance Timeline

8 / 10

Hardik’s latest romance is with 24-year-old Delhi-born model-actress Mahieka Sharma. Public debut: Mumbai airport, October 10, 2025. Instagram stories featured beach shots, black-and-white romance, and family cake moments with son Agastya. Fans dub her “Bhabhi 2.0.”

Just hours after making their first public appearance together at Mumbai airport, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has seemingly confirmed his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma. Ahead of his 32nd birthday on October 11, Pandya shared a series of Instagram stories featuring the 24-year-old, including intimate beachside snapshots that have set social media alight.