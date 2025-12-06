Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2992699https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/happy-birthday-jasprit-bumrah-how-indias-speed-king-fell-for-sports-presenter-sanjana-ganesan-love-story-rs-680000000-combined-net-worth-2992699
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: How India's Speed King Fell For Sports Presenter Sanjana Ganesan; Love Story, & Rs 680,000,000 Combined Net Worth
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: How India's Speed King Fell For Sports Presenter Sanjana Ganesan; Love Story, & Rs 680,000,000 Combined Net Worth

Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah! From falling in love with Sanjana Ganesan at the 2019 World Cup to baby Angad & Rs68 crore empire  the ultimate love story of India’s yorker king!

Updated:Dec 06, 2025, 07:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Today Is Jasprit Bumrah’s Birthday!

1/10
Today Is Jasprit Bumrah’s Birthday!

Today we celebrate India’s pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah! From deadly yorkers on the field to a doting husband and father off it, let’s take a look at his journey.

 

Follow Us

Meet The Love of His Life

2/10
Meet The Love of His Life

Bumrah’s heart was bowled over by sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. Their paths crossed during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, sparking a friendship that blossomed into love.

Follow Us

KKR Fan Falling For MI Boy

3/10
KKR Fan Falling For MI Boy

 Interestingly, Sanjana Ganesan was part of the KKR team as a presenter during the IPL, while Jasprit Bumrah played for Mumbai Indians, making their initial interactions a fun cross-team connection that eventually blossomed into love.

Follow Us

The Start of a Quiet Romance

4/10
The Start of a Quiet Romance

By late 2019, the duo began dating discreetly, keeping their bond private despite their hectic schedules, growing closer away from the limelight. Teammates were unware of this love story brewing amidst the matches.

Follow Us

A Love That Grew Over Time

5/10
A Love That Grew Over Time

Over the next two years, their relationship strengthened as they supported each other through cricketing highs and lows, occasionally spotted together at events.

 

Follow Us

A Private Wedding in Goa

6/10
A Private Wedding in Goa

On March 15, 2021, Bumrah and Sanjana tied the knot in an intimate Goa ceremony, following Sikh rituals, surrounded by close family.

Follow Us

Welcoming Baby Angad

7/10
Welcoming Baby Angad

The couple welcomed their first child, son Angad, on September 4, 2023. Fans flooded social media with love as they shared their joy.

Follow Us

Post-Marriage Career Growth

8/10
Post-Marriage Career Growth

Both saw career highs after marriage - Bumrah topping Test bowling charts and Sanjana becoming a familiar face at ICC and IPL events.

 

Follow Us

Sanjana Ganesan’s Net Worth

9/10
Sanjana Ganesan’s Net Worth

Sanjana, a B.Tech gold medalist and accomplished TV presenter, has an estimated net worth of ₹8 crore, with her media career spanning MTV, Star Sports, and ICC events.

Follow Us

Combined Fortune

10/10
Combined Fortune

Together, Jasprit and Sanjana boast a combined net worth of Rs68 crore, making them one of cricket’s most powerful and adored couples.

Follow Us
Jasprit BumrahJasprit Bumrah BirthdayJasprit Bumrah ageJasprit Bumrah wifeJasprit Bumrah love storyJasprit Bumrah Sanjana GanesanSanjana GanesanJasprit Bumrah familyJasprit Bumrah net worthJasprit Bumrah iplJasprit Bumrah cricketJasprit Bumrah statsJasprit Bumrah biographyJasprit Bumrah personal lifeJasprit Bumrah sonBaby AngadBumrah wife SanjanaJasprit Bumrah marriageJasprit Bumrah weddingJasprit Bumrah careerJasprit Bumrah endorsementsJasprit Bumrah BCCIJasprit Bumrah achievementsJasprit Bumrah recordsJasprit Bumrah milestonesJasprit Bumrah fast bowlerindia fast bowlerIndian pacerindian cricket teamIndian cricketerBumrah IPL 2025Jasprit Bumrah IPL teamJasprit Bumrah odiJasprit Bumrah T20Jasprit Bumrah testJasprit Bumrah highlightsJasprit Bumrah yorkersJasprit Bumrah economy rateJasprit Bumrah wicketsJasprit Bumrah best performancesBumrah fansBumrah celebrationsBumrah birthday wishesBumrah social mediaBumrah InstagramBU
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Ancient Temples in India
India's Most Unique Temples - From Shocking High Altitudes To Submerged In Sea - Check Locations, Names, And More
camera icon7
title
PPF withdrawal
PPF Withdrawal Rules Explained For 2025: Who Can Withdraw, How Much, And Tax Benefits
camera icon6
title
Greece
World’s Best Retirement Destination: Country With Rich Heritage And Easy Travel Options - Not Paris Or France, But…
camera icon12
title
Joe Root net worth
Meet Joe Root: How England's Test Maestro Built A Rs 70 Crore Empire From ECB Goldmine & IPL Riches; Check Bungalow, Brand Deals; Projected Worth 1,000,000,000
camera icon8
title
SRH
4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Matheesha Pathirana, Ravi Bishnoi And...