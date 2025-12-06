Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: How India's Speed King Fell For Sports Presenter Sanjana Ganesan; Love Story, & Rs 680,000,000 Combined Net Worth
Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah! From falling in love with Sanjana Ganesan at the 2019 World Cup to baby Angad & Rs68 crore empire the ultimate love story of India’s yorker king!
Today Is Jasprit Bumrah’s Birthday!
Today we celebrate India’s pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah! From deadly yorkers on the field to a doting husband and father off it, let’s take a look at his journey.
Meet The Love of His Life
Bumrah’s heart was bowled over by sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. Their paths crossed during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, sparking a friendship that blossomed into love.
KKR Fan Falling For MI Boy
Interestingly, Sanjana Ganesan was part of the KKR team as a presenter during the IPL, while Jasprit Bumrah played for Mumbai Indians, making their initial interactions a fun cross-team connection that eventually blossomed into love.
The Start of a Quiet Romance
By late 2019, the duo began dating discreetly, keeping their bond private despite their hectic schedules, growing closer away from the limelight. Teammates were unware of this love story brewing amidst the matches.
A Love That Grew Over Time
Over the next two years, their relationship strengthened as they supported each other through cricketing highs and lows, occasionally spotted together at events.
A Private Wedding in Goa
On March 15, 2021, Bumrah and Sanjana tied the knot in an intimate Goa ceremony, following Sikh rituals, surrounded by close family.
Welcoming Baby Angad
The couple welcomed their first child, son Angad, on September 4, 2023. Fans flooded social media with love as they shared their joy.
Post-Marriage Career Growth
Both saw career highs after marriage - Bumrah topping Test bowling charts and Sanjana becoming a familiar face at ICC and IPL events.
Sanjana Ganesan’s Net Worth
Sanjana, a B.Tech gold medalist and accomplished TV presenter, has an estimated net worth of ₹8 crore, with her media career spanning MTV, Star Sports, and ICC events.
Combined Fortune
Together, Jasprit and Sanjana boast a combined net worth of Rs68 crore, making them one of cricket’s most powerful and adored couples.
