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NewsPhotosHappy Birthday KL Rahul: Inside His & Athiya Shetty's Rs 20,00,00,000 Bandra Flat, Goa Villa & More - In Pics
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Happy Birthday KL Rahul: Inside His & Athiya Shetty's Rs 20,00,00,000 Bandra Flat, Goa Villa & More - In Pics

On his birthday, take a tour of KL Rahul's most stunning homes - from a sea-facing Mumbai apartment to a ₹20 Cr Bandra flat and 7,000 sq ft Goa villa.

Updated:Apr 18, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
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Happy Birthday KL Rahul

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Happy Birthday KL Rahul

KL Rahul’s upscale properties have emerged as a major interest for both sports enthusiasts and interior design aficionados, sparked by viral glimpses into his private spaces. Whether it is his contemporary waterfront apartment in Mumbai or his tranquil retreat in Bangalore, these homes provide a masterclass in celebrity lifestyle and modern aesthetics.

 

On his birthday, take a tour of KL Rahul's most stunning homes - from a sea-facing Mumbai apartment to a ₹20 Cr Bandra flat and 7,000 sq ft Goa villa.

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The Essence of Modern Minimalism in Mumbai

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The Essence of Modern Minimalism in Mumbai

The living area in Rahul’s Mumbai residence is a curated mix of serenity and opulence. It features soft white walls complemented by furniture in neutral shades and rich wooden floors.

 

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Sophisticated Comfort in the Family Room

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Sophisticated Comfort in the Family Room

Understated elegance defines the family room, where a palette of crisp whites meets the deep tones of Gabon ebony wood accents.

 

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Earthy Tranquility in Bangalore

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Earthy Tranquility in Bangalore

Rahul’s home in Benson Town, Bangalore, serves as a peaceful escape from urban life. The residence highlights his affinity for open balconies and organic, earthy design elements.

 

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Sunset Traditions

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Sunset Traditions

The scenic balcony of the Mumbai residence is a central feature where Rahul and Athiya frequently enjoy the coastal sunset.

 

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Fitness Innovation on the Balcony

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Fitness Innovation on the Balcony

During the 2020 lockdowns, Rahul repurposed his Bangalore balcony into a fully functional gym, setting a trend for creative home fitness environments.

 

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Sustainable Luxury in Goa

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Sustainable Luxury in Goa

Their 7,000 square foot vacation villa in Goa stands as a model of eco friendly architecture, constructed primarily from natural materials.

 

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Elite Investment in Pali Hill

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Elite Investment in Pali Hill

In 2024, the couple relocated to a 3,350 square foot premium apartment situated in Bandra’s prestigious Sandhu Palace, valued at approximately Rs 20 Cr.

 

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Collaborative Land Acquisition in Thane

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Collaborative Land Acquisition in Thane

Headlines were made by the duo’s strategic purchase of a 7 acre plot in Thane, a venture involving Suniel Shetty that underscores the family's expanding real estate portfolio.

 

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A Haven for Pets

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A Haven for Pets

The couple’s lifestyle is notably pet friendly. Their pets, particularly their dog Simba, are frequently seen in photos showcasing the warmth of their domestic life.

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KL Rahul birthdayKL Rahul house MumbaiKL Rahul Athiya Shetty homeKL Rahul Rs20 crore Bandra flatKL Rahul Goa villa
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