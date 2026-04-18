Happy Birthday KL Rahul: Inside His & Athiya Shetty's Rs 20,00,00,000 Bandra Flat, Goa Villa & More - In Pics

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KL Rahul’s upscale properties have emerged as a major interest for both sports enthusiasts and interior design aficionados, sparked by viral glimpses into his private spaces. Whether it is his contemporary waterfront apartment in Mumbai or his tranquil retreat in Bangalore, these homes provide a masterclass in celebrity lifestyle and modern aesthetics.

On his birthday, take a tour of KL Rahul's most stunning homes - from a sea-facing Mumbai apartment to a ₹20 Cr Bandra flat and 7,000 sq ft Goa villa.