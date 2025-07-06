Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2927524https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/happy-birthday-ms-dhoni-10000000000-crore-net-worth-private-jet-ducati-1098-803-crore-brand-value-know-it-all-2927524
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday MS Dhoni : ₹10,00,00,00,000 Crore Net Worth, Private Jet, Ducati 1098, 803 Crore Brand Value, Know It All
photoDetails

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni : ₹10,00,00,00,000 Crore Net Worth, Private Jet, Ducati 1098, 803 Crore Brand Value, Know It All

As MS Dhoni celebrates his birthday on July 7th here's celebrating the legendary captain’s legacy on and off the field. From Private Jet To Sportings Beasts he owns it all.

Updated:Jul 06, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
Follow Us

The Legend Beyond The Field

1/10
The Legend Beyond The Field

Happy Birthday, MS Dhoni! From captaincy triumphs to financial success, Dhoni is a true icon. Let’s explore Mahi’s net worth, assets, and business empire.

 

Follow Us

Net Worth In 2025

2/10
Net Worth In 2025

As of 2025, MS Dhoni's net worth is approx. $120 million. That’s around ₹1000 crore in Indian currency. A mix of IPL, endorsements, and smart investments fuels his wealth.

 

Follow Us

IPL Salary Through The Years

3/10
IPL Salary Through The Years

Dhoni earned over ₹204.4 crore from 18 IPL seasons. His salary peaked at ₹15 crore between 2018 and 2021. In 2025, he was retained by CSK for ₹4 crore as an uncapped player.

 

Follow Us

Annual And Monthly Income

4/10
Annual And Monthly Income

Dhoni's annual income is estimated at ₹50 crore. His monthly earnings hover around ₹4 crore. Post-retirement, endorsements and IPL are key sources.

 

Follow Us

Real Estate And Properties

5/10
Real Estate And Properties

Dhoni owns homes in Ranchi, Dehradun, Pune, and Mumbai. His Ranchi farmhouse is a peaceful retreat with horses. He maintains a low-profile lifestyle despite massive wealth.

 

Follow Us

Brand Value & Endorsements

6/10
Brand Value & Endorsements

In 2025, Dhoni’s brand value is ₹803 crore (\$95.6 million). He endorsed 72 brands, leading the celebrity endorsement charts. Big names include Dream11, GoDaddy, Boost, and Orient Fans.

 

Follow Us

Top 10 Dhoni-Endorsed Brands

7/10
Top 10 Dhoni-Endorsed Brands

Dream11, Gulf Oil, GoDaddy, Boost, BharatMatrimony RedBus, AMFI, Swaraj Tractors, Emotorad, Orient Fans These are among the most high-profile associations in 2025.

 

Follow Us

Dhoni’s Bike Collection

8/10
Dhoni’s Bike Collection

From vintage bikes to sport beasts, Dhoni owns 20+ models. Kawasaki Ninja H2, Ducati 1098, and Yamaha RD350 stand out. His garage is a biker’s dream, reflecting his deep passion.

 

Follow Us

Car Collection & Luxury Rides

9/10
Car Collection & Luxury Rides

Dhoni owns over 10 luxury cars including Hummer H2 and Ferrari. Highlights include Rolls Royce, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Audi Q7. He’s also spotted with rare vintage classics like 1969 Ford Mustang.

 

Follow Us

Legacy & Lifestyle

10/10
Legacy & Lifestyle

Does Dhoni own a private jet? Yes, reportedly he does. With over ₹1000 crore net worth, Dhoni is a sporting billionaire.

 

Follow Us
ms dhoni net worthMS Dhoni brand valueMS Dhoni incomeMS Dhoni assetsMS Dhoni private jetMS Dhoni bike collectionMS Dhoni car collectionMS Dhoni IPL salaryMS Dhoni endorsementsMS DhoniMS Dhoni business empireMahi net worthDhoni wealthDhoni annual incomeDhoni monthly incomeDhoni real estateDhoni propertiesRanchi farmhouseDhoni luxury lifestyleDhoni brand ambassadorDream11GoDaddyboostOrient FansKawasaki Ninja H2Ducati 1098Yamaha RD350Hummer H2FerrariRolls RoyceJeep Grand CherokeeAudi Q71969 Ford MustangCSK salaryChennai Super Kingsuncapped player IPLcelebrity endorsement chartssporting billionaireDhoni retirement incomeIPL earningsDhoni investmentDhoni lifestyleCricket iconcaptaincy triumphsDhoni financial journeyMS Dhoni career earningsDhoni houseDhoni homesDehradun propertyPune propertyMumbai propertyDhoni garagevintage bikessport beastsluxury carsrare classicsDhoni legacyDhoni FA
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Ind vs Eng
9 Players To Score 200 And 100 In Same Test Match: Shubman Gill Joins Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara; Check Legendary List
camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
5 Indian Players To Score Test Century Against England At Edgbaston, Birmingham: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli And...
camera icon8
title
Mira Nair
Meet The Actor Who Starred In Oscar-Winning Film, Won National Award, Was Paid Rs 20 — Now Drives Auto To Support His Family, Still Hopes For Comeback
camera icon9
title
Scary bird calls
Straight Out Of A Horror Movie: THESE Birds Can Make You Shiver With Their Voice – Check Bird That Sounds Like AK-47
camera icon7
title
beat inflation
Inflation Is Killing Your Savings: Here’s How to Fight Back
NEWS ON ONE CLICK