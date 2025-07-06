Happy Birthday MS Dhoni : ₹10,00,00,00,000 Crore Net Worth, Private Jet, Ducati 1098, 803 Crore Brand Value, Know It All
As MS Dhoni celebrates his birthday on July 7th here's celebrating the legendary captain’s legacy on and off the field. From Private Jet To Sportings Beasts he owns it all.
The Legend Beyond The Field
Happy Birthday, MS Dhoni! From captaincy triumphs to financial success, Dhoni is a true icon. Let’s explore Mahi’s net worth, assets, and business empire.
Net Worth In 2025
As of 2025, MS Dhoni's net worth is approx. $120 million. That’s around ₹1000 crore in Indian currency. A mix of IPL, endorsements, and smart investments fuels his wealth.
IPL Salary Through The Years
Dhoni earned over ₹204.4 crore from 18 IPL seasons. His salary peaked at ₹15 crore between 2018 and 2021. In 2025, he was retained by CSK for ₹4 crore as an uncapped player.
Annual And Monthly Income
Dhoni's annual income is estimated at ₹50 crore. His monthly earnings hover around ₹4 crore. Post-retirement, endorsements and IPL are key sources.
Real Estate And Properties
Dhoni owns homes in Ranchi, Dehradun, Pune, and Mumbai. His Ranchi farmhouse is a peaceful retreat with horses. He maintains a low-profile lifestyle despite massive wealth.
Brand Value & Endorsements
In 2025, Dhoni’s brand value is ₹803 crore (\$95.6 million). He endorsed 72 brands, leading the celebrity endorsement charts. Big names include Dream11, GoDaddy, Boost, and Orient Fans.
Top 10 Dhoni-Endorsed Brands
Dream11, Gulf Oil, GoDaddy, Boost, BharatMatrimony RedBus, AMFI, Swaraj Tractors, Emotorad, Orient Fans These are among the most high-profile associations in 2025.
Dhoni’s Bike Collection
From vintage bikes to sport beasts, Dhoni owns 20+ models. Kawasaki Ninja H2, Ducati 1098, and Yamaha RD350 stand out. His garage is a biker’s dream, reflecting his deep passion.
Car Collection & Luxury Rides
Dhoni owns over 10 luxury cars including Hummer H2 and Ferrari. Highlights include Rolls Royce, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Audi Q7. He’s also spotted with rare vintage classics like 1969 Ford Mustang.
Legacy & Lifestyle
Does Dhoni own a private jet? Yes, reportedly he does. With over ₹1000 crore net worth, Dhoni is a sporting billionaire.
