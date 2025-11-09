Advertisement
Happy Birthday Prithvi Shaw: Once Touted As The Next Sachin Tendulkar, Now Fighting For A Comeback- What Went Wrong For Under 19 Winning Captain?

Prithvi Shaw: From 546-run prodigy & dream debut to doping ban, street fights & IPL struggles. At 25, can the fallen genius reclaim his India spot?
 

Updated:Nov 09, 2025, 09:07 AM IST
Happy Birthday Prithvi Shaw

Happy Birthday Prithvi Shaw

On his 25th birthday, Prithvi Shaw’s journey remains a rollercoaster from a 546-run school prodigy and dream Test debut to doping bans, off-field controversies, and IPL struggles. Can the once-touted future star script a comeback and reclaim his place in Team India?

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw, once celebrated as the next Sachin Tendulkar after his fairytale entry into international cricket, now finds himself fighting for a comeback. The cricket world once believed he was India’s future batting superstar. But instead of climbing higher, Shaw’s career became overshadowed by controversies, discipline concerns, and emotional setbacks.

 

What Went Wrong?

What Went Wrong?

This is the journey of a prodigy whose extraordinary talent was never in doubt but whose choices, environment, and temperament reshaped his destiny.

 

Prodigy Who Shocked The Nation

Prodigy Who Shocked The Nation

At just 14 years old, Shaw scored 546 runs in a Harris Shield match one of the highest scores in Indian cricket history.

His technique, hunger for runs, and audacity made headlines nationwide.

Cricket experts said, “A superstar is already born.”

The Next Sachin?

The Next Sachin?

His compact stroke play, balance at the crease, and calm head drew comparisons to:

Sachin Tendulkar (for technique)

Virender Sehwag (for fearless strokeplay)

Brian Lara (for elegance)

India believed Shaw was not just talent but destiny.

Dream Test Debut (2018)

Dream Test Debut (2018)

Against West Indies in Rajkot, Shaw announced himself with a stunning 134 on debut.

At 18, he became the youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut.

Commentators said:

“He plays like he has been here forever.”

“India found their opener for the next decade.”

Expectations skyrocketed.

Under-19 World Cup Triumph

Under-19 World Cup Triumph

As captain of India’s 2018 Under-19 World Cup squad, Shaw led the team to a dominant title victory.

His leadership was praised, his batting admired, and corporate endorsements followed.

At this point Shaw was not rising, he was soaring.

The Doping Shock (2019)

The Doping Shock (2019)

In July 2019, Shaw tested positive for a banned substance found in a cough syrup. BCCI imposed an 8-month ban. Shaw maintained it was accidental but the damage was done:

Reputation dented

Media pressure increased

Trust became uncertain

This was the first big turning point.

After returning, selectors and coaches pointed out:

After returning, selectors and coaches pointed out:

Fitness & Commitment Questions

Low fitness levels

Weight fluctuations

Lack of discipline in training

Former India players warned:

“Talent alone does not guarantee long careers at the top level.”

Goa Trip & COVID Protocol Controversy

Goa Trip & COVID Protocol Controversy

During pandemic restrictions, Shaw’s trip to Goa created headlines for the wrong reasons.

Fans and analysts asked:

“Why is someone fighting for an India comeback prioritizing vacations?”

The perception battle was slipping away.

Viral Street Fight (2023)

Viral Street Fight (2023)

A confrontation with a social media influencer outside a Mumbai hotel escalated into a violent clash. Videos went viral, cars were damaged, police complaints were filed.

IPL Pressure & On-Field Anger

IPL Pressure & On-Field Anger

During IPL seasons, Shaw was seen:Throwing his bat in frustration

Showing anger after dismissals

Appearing mentally unsettled

Coaches privately questioned his emotional maturity.

Domestic Clash with Mushir Khan

Domestic Clash with Mushir Khan

After being dismissed following a century in a domestic match, Shaw reacted aggressively towards bowler Mushir Khan, reportedly raising his bat during an argument. This reinforced concerns about temperament and self-control.

Talent Still Roars: The 379 Knock

Talent Still Roars: The 379 Knock

In January 2023, Shaw smashed 379 runs in Ranji Trophy the second-highest score in Indian first-class cricket history.

This innings reminded the world:

“Prithvi Shaw hasn’t forgotten how to bat. The world has just forgotten how good he is.”

The Question That Defines His Legacy

The Question That Defines His Legacy

From “India’s Next Big Thing” to “Fighting For A Second Chance”. The question now is:

Will Prithvi Shaw rise again or be remembered as one of Indian cricket’s biggest what-ifs?

His story isn’t finished. Only his mindset will decide the ending.

