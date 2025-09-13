Happy Birthday Rajeev Shukla : How A Journalist Became A Rajya Sahab Member, Then IPL Chairman, And Now Set To Become BCCI President
Happy Birthday Rajeev Shukla! Rajya Sabha MP and cricket administrator,Rajeev Shukla is set to become the next BCCI president in 2025. He currently serves as the vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Shukla will take over after the present chief Roger Binny steps down in July 2025.
Happy Birthday Rajeev Shukla
Happy Birthday Rajeev Shukla! Rajya Sabha MP and cricket administrator, Rajeev Shukla is set to become the next BCCI president in 2025. He currently serves as the vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Shukla will take over after the present chief Roger Binny steps down in July 2025.
Early Life
Rajeev Shukla was born in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He started his career as a journalist with Jansatta and Ravivar magazines. His political acumen made him a natural fit for politics later on. He formally entered politics in 2000 with Akhil Bhartiya Loktantrik Congress.
Rajya Sabha Member
Shukla joined the Indian National Congress and was elevated as its national spokesperson. He soon earned a seat in the Rajya Sabha from Chhattisgarh. He played a key role in the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA). His rise in cricket administration continued within the BCCI.
IPL Chairman
Rajeev Shukla was appointed the chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2011. He temporarily stepped down in 2013 amid controversies but returned in 2015. Shukla became the BCCI vice president in 2020. His return was facilitated by a Supreme Court ruling on cricket administration.
BCCI President
Under BCCI's constitution, no person can hold office after turning 70.Roger Binny, current BCCI chief, will step down after turning 70 in July 2025. Shukla will assume the interim presidency until the next BCCI elections. He will preside over General Body and Apex Council meetings.
Shastri's Leadership
As interim BCCI president, Shukla will sign audited accounts and financial statements. BCCI is one of the most powerful sports boards globally. Shukla’s leadership marks a new phase in Indian cricket administration. His experience as a political strategist is expected to aid his role.
Challenges Ahead
Shukla will inherit challenges, including securing a new BCCI sponsor post-Dream11. The Asia Cup 2025 is the first major tournament he will oversee as president. Securing sponsorships till the 2027 ODI World Cup is a priority. The BCCI elections are likely to take place in September 2025.
Career Across Decades
Rajeev Shukla’s cricket administration career spans decades.His influence in the IPL has shaped many facets of T20 cricket in India. His role in managing controversies has been notable. He is respected for blending politics and sports administration.
Personal Life
Shukla studied law and also had interests in theater and journalism. He balanced journalism and later political careers skillfully. His marriage to Anurradha Prasad connects him to influential media networks. They have one daughter, Vaanya Shukla.
Indian Cricket Important Person
Rajeev Shukla’s appointment as BCCI president is a significant transition.His tenure promises continuity and experience-based governance. Fans and cricket stakeholders await his leadership with interest. Happy Birthday Rajeev Shukla a leader ready to shape India’s cricket future.
Trending Photos