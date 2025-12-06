5 / 11

Jadeja began his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals in 2008, contributing to their title win. He later played for Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where he became a key match-winner. His IPL earnings grew from modest beginnings to ₹18 crore retention in 2025. Highlights include his 2023 CSK final heroics, hitting a six and a four off the last two balls.

He will now again play for Rajasthan Royals and may lead them too in IPL 2026.