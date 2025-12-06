Advertisement
Happy Birthday Ravindra Jadeja: Father Was A Watchman, Mother Died When He Was 16; Today He’s Worth Rs125 Crore & Married to BJP MLA Rivaba, India's CT 13 Hero

From losing his mother at 16 to hitting the Champions Trophy-winning boundary at 36 – the UNBREAKABLE rise of Sir Ravindra Jadeja on his 37th birthday

Updated:Dec 06, 2025, 08:26 AM IST
Today We Celebrate Ravindra Jadeja!

Today We Celebrate Ravindra Jadeja!

Happy 37th Birthday to India’s sensational all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja! From the dusty grounds of Jamnagar to cricket stadiums across the world, Jadeja’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. Known as “Sir Ravindra Jadeja” and the “Rockstar,” he’s loved for his flamboyant celebrations, razor-sharp fielding, and match-winning abilities.

Early Life: From Navagam Ghed to Cricket Dreams

Early Life: From Navagam Ghed to Cricket Dreams

Born Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja on December 6, 1988, in a small village in Gujarat, Jadeja grew up in modest circumstances. His father, a watchman, envisioned an army career for him, but young Jadeja chose cricket. Tragedy struck when his mother passed away in 2005, nearly derailing his dreams. With his sister Naina and family’s support, he found solace and determination in the sport.

 

Early Training and Talent Recognition

Early Training and Talent Recognition

At age 10, Jadeja joined coach Mahendrasinh Chauhan’s “Cricket Bungalow” academy. His unique combination of left-arm orthodox spin and aggressive lower-order batting quickly turned heads. His early performances in local tournaments highlighted his potential as an all-rounder capable of changing matches.

Youth and Domestic Dominance

Youth and Domestic Dominance

Jadeja debuted for India U-19 at just 16 and starred in the 2006 U-19 World Cup, helping India reach the final. He captained India U-19 in 2008, taking 10 wickets at an average of 13.60. Domestically, he played for Saurashtra, producing stellar Ranji and Duleep Trophy performances, including 42 wickets and 739 runs in the 2008-09 Ranji season.

 

IPL Journey: From Rookie to Superstar

IPL Journey: From Rookie to Superstar

Jadeja began his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals in 2008, contributing to their title win. He later played for Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where he became a key match-winner. His IPL earnings grew from modest beginnings to ₹18 crore retention in 2025. Highlights include his 2023 CSK final heroics, hitting a six and a four off the last two balls.

He will now again play for Rajasthan Royals and may lead them too in IPL 2026.

International Debut and Early Struggles

International Debut and Early Struggles

ODI debut vs Sri Lanka in 2009 (unbeaten 60), Early criticism for slow T20 scoring and tactical bowling setbacks only strengthened his resolve. Test debut against England in 2012 saw him take 24 wickets in India’s 4-0 Australia whitewash, including five dismissals of Michael Clarke and Man of the Match honors in the final.

Record-Breaking Milestones

Record-Breaking Milestones

Jadeja became the first Indian left-arm spinner to 150 ODI wickets, fastest to 150 Test wickets, and broke Kapil Dev’s record with 175* at No. 7 vs Sri Lanka. Batting milestones include maiden Test fifty (68 vs England, 2014) and first Test century (105* vs West Indies, 2018). He also achieved 2,000 ODI runs and 150 wickets, and 2,000 Test runs with 200 wickets, the fifth-fastest in history.

Champions Trophy and World Cups Heroics

Champions Trophy and World Cups Heroics

Golden Ball and Player of the Final in 2013 Champions Trophy. Crucial in India’s 2013 and 2025 Champions Trophy wins, 2024 T20 World Cup heroics, and consistent Asia Cup and World Test Championship performances. Despite injuries, he repeatedly bounced back to deliver in crucial games.

Personal Life: Love, Family & Politics

Personal Life: Love, Family & Politics

Married Rivaba Solanki in 2016; daughter Diva born in 2017. Family ties include political diversity, with Rivaba in BJP while his sister and father have Congress ties. Jadeja’s sword-wielding celebrations and memes have made him a cultural phenomenon. Controversies include on-field spats and media barbs, all navigated with resilience and humor.

IPL Stats & Memorable Moments

IPL Stats & Memorable Moments

254 IPL matches, 3,260 runs, 161 wickets, 5 fifties. Key moments include CSK heroics, RR reunion in 2026, and stunning fielding feats that have turned games. Known for game-changing performances under pressure and electrifying celebrations.

Rockstar

Rockstar

From a grieving teen to a two-time Champions Trophy hero, Jadeja’s story is a testament to talent, tenacity, and charisma. Fitness and skill keep him competitive as he eyes the 2025-27 WTC cycle. Fans celebrate not just a cricketer, but a true icon: India’s unbreakable rockstar, forever etched in whites, blues, and yellow.

