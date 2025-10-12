2 / 10

Rinku Singh was born on October 12, 1997, in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Growing up in a modest two-room house attached to a gas cylinder warehouse, he watched his father, Khanchandra Singh, deliver LPG cylinders for a living.

Rinku burst onto the domestic scene with Uttar Pradesh in 2014, making his List A debut at only 16. He soon made a mark in the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy and followed up by becoming the leading run scorer for UP in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy with 953 runs. His relentless determination saw him overcome injuries and financial challenges.​