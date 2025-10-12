Happy Birthday Rinku Singh : How Cylinder Delivery Man's Son Fell In Love With India's Youngest MP; All Started With Instagram Likes
It’s the birthday of Rinku Singh, KKR and Team India’s gutsy left-handed finisher known for electrifying the IPL and capturing headlines with his last-over sixes. Today, we look at his inspiring life story and his enchanting bond with young MP Priya Saroj a remarkable journey rising from humble beginnings to cricket superstardom and a high-profile romance.
Early Domestic Journey
Rinku Singh was born on October 12, 1997, in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Growing up in a modest two-room house attached to a gas cylinder warehouse, he watched his father, Khanchandra Singh, deliver LPG cylinders for a living.
Rinku burst onto the domestic scene with Uttar Pradesh in 2014, making his List A debut at only 16. He soon made a mark in the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy and followed up by becoming the leading run scorer for UP in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy with 953 runs. His relentless determination saw him overcome injuries and financial challenges.
IPL Entry and Meteoric Rise
Picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹80 lakh in the 2018 auction, Rinku developed his reputation despite initial setbacks. His spectacular rise was cemented when KKR retained him for a record ₹13 crore before IPL 2025. Today, with over 59 matches, a 30.5 average, and a strike rate topping 145, Rinku is one of IPL’s premier finishers.
The IPL 2023 Miracle – Five Sixes
Rinku made history in April 2023 by smashing five consecutive sixes in the final over to seal victory for KKR against Gujarat Titans, becoming the first batter to achieve this feat in an IPL chase. This legendary moment turned him into a household name overnight and made him a viral sensation.
Wearing the India Jersey
His extraordinary IPL exploits earned him a Team India call-up. Rinku debuted in T20Is in August 2023 and ODIs later that year. He’s racked up over 500 T20I runs at a strike rate above 160 and set a record unbeaten 190-run partnership with Rohit Sharma, quickly becoming a reliable finisher on the international stage
Consistency in Crunch Moments
Rinku has repeatedly delivered in do-or-die situations, earning him the moniker “Clutch King.” His composure in the death overs, fearless hitting, and ability to steer his team across the finish line have made him indispensable for both club and country
Off the Field – Branding and Giving Back
Beyond cricket, Rinku is an emerging entrepreneur, having launched a fitness brand and shown commitment to community development through charity events in his hometown. His dedication to fitness and community upliftment reflects his humble roots and big heart.
About Priya
Priya Saroj was elected as one of India’s youngest MPs from Machhlishahr, UP, in 2024. A trained lawyer from Amity University and Delhi University, she practiced in the Supreme Court before entering politics. Priya, daughter of legislator Tufani Saroj, won her seat by defeating BJP’s B.P. Saroj by more than 35,000 votes and is now a passionate advocate for women’s rights and rural development.
Meeting Priya
Their paths crossed in 2022 through a mutual friend and blossomed as acquaintance turned to affection. Rinku recalled, “She liked a couple of my photos. Then I texted her on Instagram, and that’s how it all started.” The pair bonded over shared dreams, with families on both sides offering their endorsement. Their engagement made headlines in June 2025, blending cricketing drama and political depth.
Marriage Soon
Plans for a November 2025 wedding in Varanasi’s Taj Hotel were moved to February 2026 to fit Rinku’s IPL and Team India schedule. The partnership symbolizes ambition, humility, and a shared commitment to service. As Rinku continues rewriting cricket records and Priya forges her path in public service, their inspiring journey will continue to motivate fans nationwide.
