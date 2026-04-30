Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: 10 reasons why he is Cricket’s ultimate 'GOAT'; records that will blow your mind - In pics
Wishing a Happy 39th to the man whose bat has broken more records than birthdays he's celebrated. Check why he is one of the greatest batters of all time - In Pics
Happy 39th Birthday, Rohit Sharma
The Hitman turns 39 today - a batter, leader, and record-breaker who has redefined modern cricket. But why is Rohit Sharma called The Greatest of All Time? Because no one has dominated across formats quite like him. Check his records - In Pics
Pic Credit - Instagram (Rohit Sharma)
The Six-Hitting King
Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most sixes in international cricket across all formats. No batter in history has cleared the ropes more times on the global stage. When Rohit bats, boundaries become a habit.
Pic Credit - Instagram (Rohit Sharma)
The ICC Monster
Rohit has scored the most centuries (8) in ICC Men’s tournaments, the highest by any batter in history. On the biggest stages, under the biggest pressure, Rohit delivers. Big matches were made for him.
Pic Credit - Instagram (Rohit Sharma)
Master of Every Format
Rohit was the first player ever to score a century in all three formats - Tests, ODIs, and T20Is both as a player and as a captain. Different formats, same domination.
Pic Credit - Instagram (Rohit Sharma)
The Ultimate Match-Winner
Rohit is the first player to win Man of the Match in every major ICC tournament: World Cup, Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup & World Test Championship. No matter the format, he has owned the spotlight.
Pic Credit - Instagram (Rohit Sharma)
The Age Is Just a Number Record
Rohit is the only player in cricket history to score a century in all formats after turning 35. Even in the later phase of his career, he kept evolving and conquering.
Pic Credit - Instagram (Rohit Sharma)
The SENA Specialist
Rohit is the only Asian batter with 10 centuries in wins in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia). He didn’t just score abroad he won abroad.
Pic Credit - Instagram (Rohit Sharma)
ODI Records That Look Unreal
ODI Records That Look Unreal Rohit owns the most insane ODI records ever: • Only player with 3 ODI double centuries • Highest individual ODI score - 264 • Most 150+ scores in ODIs - 8
Pic Credit - Instagram (Rohit Sharma)
The T20I Boss
Rohit’s T20I legacy is untouchable: • Joint-most T20I centuries - 5 • Most sixes in T20Is • First player in 100 T20I wins • Joint-fastest T20I hundred - 35 balls He made T20 batting look effortless.
Pic Credit - Instagram (Rohit Sharma)
Mr. World Cup
Rohit Sharma and World Cups are a love story: • Most centuries in ODI World Cups - 7 • Most centuries in a single World Cup - 5 (2019) • Most runs by a captain in one World Cup - 597 (2023) No one has ruled World Cups like Rohit.
Pic Credit - Instagram (Rohit Sharma)
IPL champion
Rohit Sharma’s greatness extends beyond international cricket and into the IPL, where he has built one of the most successful careers in league history. He has won six IPL titles, including five as captain of Mumbai Indians, making him the joint-most successful captain in the tournament’s history. He is also the only player to score an IPL century and take a hat-trick, further showcasing his rare all-round brilliance in the league.
Pic Credit - Instagram (Rohit Sharma)
Why Rohit Sharma Is The GOAT
Rohit Sharma is not called the GOAT simply because of his records, but because of the way he has shaped modern cricket. He has dominated every format, delivered in the biggest tournaments, won titles as a leader, and broken records once thought impossible. From breathtaking sixes to historic centuries, Rohit has given cricket some of its greatest moments. That is why Rohit Sharma is not just a legend of his era, but one of the greatest cricketers of all time.
Pic Credit - Instagram (Rohit Sharma)
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