Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: 10 reasons why he is Cricket’s ultimate 'GOAT'; records that will blow your mind - In pics

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Rohit Sharma is not called the GOAT simply because of his records, but because of the way he has shaped modern cricket. He has dominated every format, delivered in the biggest tournaments, won titles as a leader, and broken records once thought impossible. From breathtaking sixes to historic centuries, Rohit has given cricket some of its greatest moments. That is why Rohit Sharma is not just a legend of his era, but one of the greatest cricketers of all time.

Pic Credit - Instagram (Rohit Sharma)