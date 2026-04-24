Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Relive God of cricket greatest moments: Top 10 matches that defined his career
From a bloodied nose in Karachi to 200 in Gwalior - relive the 10 greatest matches that made Sachin Tendulkar the God of Cricket on his birthday.
Sachin Tendulkar's Greatest Moments: Top 10 Matches That Defined His Career
Today God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his birthday, From a bloodied nose in Karachi to 200 in Gwalior - relive the 10 greatest matches (ranked from 10-1) that etched his name into history books
The Debut That Announced a Legend - Pakistan, Karachi, 1989
Match: First Test vs Pakistan | Age: 16 years, 205 days The story of Sachin Tendulkar begins not with a century but with courage. On November 15, 1989, a sixteen-year-old boy from Mumbai walked out to bat in Karachi against one of the most fearsome pace attacks in world cricket. Waqar Younis, making his own debut in the same match, struck Tendulkar on the nose with a rising delivery that drew blood. The physio came on. Everyone expected the teenager to retire hurt.
Instead, Sachin waved the physio away, wiped the blood from his face, and continued batting. He scored 15 runs in that innings, which tells you nothing. What those 15 runs represented tells you everything
The Perth Masterclass - Australia, 1992
Match: Test vs Australia at WACA | Score: 114 The WACA in Perth is arguably the fastest, most hostile cricket surface on earth. In 1992, the Australian pace attack featuring Craig McDermott and Merv Hughes was at its most dangerous. India were struggling, their batsmen uncomfortable on the lightning-fast surface with its pronounced bounce.
Then came Sachin. At just 18 years old, he walked out and proceeded to play one of the most technically magnificent centuries ever seen on Australian soil
The Hundred of Hundreds - Bangladesh, Mirpur, 2012
Match: Asia Cup vs Bangladesh | Score: 114 | Centuries: 100th International Century For four years between 2008 and 2012, Sachin Tendulkar chased the most pressure-laden milestone in cricket history. His 99th international century arrived in March 2011 during the World Cup. Then came the wait. Match after match. Tour after tour. The entire cricketing world held its breath as India's greatest batter searched for the century that no human had ever reached before.
On March 16, 2012, in Mirpur, Bangladesh, against a modest bowling attack in the Asia Cup, Sachin Tendulkar finally raised his bat for the 100th time in international cricket. The relief was extraordinary. The tears were real.
The Invisible Century - Chennai Test vs Pakistan, 1999
Match: Second Test vs Pakistan | Score: 136 This innings is remembered not for the runs scored but for the circumstances surrounding them. Sachin's father, Ramesh Tendulkar, had passed away in India while the team was touring. Sachin flew home for the funeral and returned to the squad midway through the series, visibly grief-stricken and emotionally exhausted.
In Chennai, batting for his father, he produced an innings of 136 that carried India to the very brink of an improbable victory. He dedicated every run to his father's memory, and when he was finally dismissed with India still needing 17 runs to win, he broke down in tears in the dressing room. India ultimately fell short by 12 runs.
World Cup Final - Sri Lanka, Wankhede, 2011
Match: ICC Cricket World Cup Final | Score: 18 | Result: India Won Sachin scored only 18 runs in the 2011 World Cup final. And yet this match belongs on this list because of what it meant rather than what he contributed statistically.
For 22 years, Tendulkar had carried the dream of a World Cup winner's medal. He had come agonisingly close in 1996 and 2003. On April 2, 2011, at his home ground of Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's six over long-on brought the World Cup home to India for the first time in 28 years.
What followed was one of sport's most iconic images. India's players carried Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders around the Wankhede ground, a spontaneous act of reverence that said everything about what he meant to Indian cricket.
The Perfect Farewell and Everlasting Legacy
In 2013, Sachin ended his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians winning their first title. Though no longer at his peak, his presence inspired the team. Months later, he retired with 100 international centuries and 34,357 runs. His story is not just about records, but about inspiring generations and carrying a nation’s dreams for over two decades.
The Bilateral ODI Heroics - Australia, Sharjah, 1998
Match: Coca-Cola Cup vs Australia | Score: 143 The 1998 Sharjah tournament produced what is perhaps the single most famous one-day innings in cricket history. India needed to beat Australia by a specific margin to qualify for the final, and Australia needed India to fail. In the Saharan desert heat of Sharjah, with the UAE sand blowing across the outfield in a sandstorm, Sachin Tendulkar walked out and dismantled one of the best pace attacks in the world.
His 143 against Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Michael Kasprowicz and company was a masterclass in controlled aggression
The Desert Storm - Australia, Sharjah, 1998
Match: Coca-Cola Cup Final vs Australia | Score: 134 If the qualifying match century was the setup, the final was the crescendo. Two days after his 143, Sachin walked out in the final against the same Australian attack, in the same Sharjah heat, and did it again.
His 134 in the final was technically even more impressive than the 143 that preceded it. The innings featured some of the most audacious strokeplay ever witnessed in limited-overs cricket, including those now-legendary shots off Warne that the Australian himself has described in reverential terms ever since.
Chennai Test vs Australia, 1998
Match: Second Test vs Australia | Score: 155 not out Mark Taylor's Australian side of 1998 featured Shane Warne at the absolute peak of his powers, and Warne had made a habit of dismantling India's batting lineup on spinning surfaces. The Chennai Test was expected to follow a similar pattern.
Instead, Sachin played one of the greatest Test innings ever seen on Indian soil. His unbeaten 155 against Warne, whom he attacked relentlessly and brilliantly, was a tactical masterpiece as much as a technical one. He used his feet magnificently, came down the wicket to drive Warne back over his head on multiple occasions, and reduced the world's greatest spinner to looking almost ordinary.
India won the match by 179 runs. Warne later said that facing Tendulkar in that series was the greatest challenge of his career. That is not a small statement from perhaps the greatest bowler who ever lived.
The 200 - South Africa, Gwalior, 2010
Match: 2nd ODI vs South Africa | Score: 200 not out On February 24, 2010, Sachin Tendulkar did something that no human being had ever done in the 38-year history of One Day International cricket. He scored 200 runs in a single innings, finishing unbeaten on 200 off 147 balls as India posted 401 for 3 against South Africa in Gwalior.
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