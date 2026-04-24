Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Relive God of cricket greatest moments: Top 10 matches that defined his career

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Match: First Test vs Pakistan | Age: 16 years, 205 days The story of Sachin Tendulkar begins not with a century but with courage. On November 15, 1989, a sixteen-year-old boy from Mumbai walked out to bat in Karachi against one of the most fearsome pace attacks in world cricket. Waqar Younis, making his own debut in the same match, struck Tendulkar on the nose with a rising delivery that drew blood. The physio came on. Everyone expected the teenager to retire hurt.

Instead, Sachin waved the physio away, wiped the blood from his face, and continued batting. He scored 15 runs in that innings, which tells you nothing. What those 15 runs represented tells you everything