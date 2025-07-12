Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2930503https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/happy-birthday-sanjay-manjrekar-8-facts-about-cricketer-turned-commentator-we-bet-you-didnt-know-2930503
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Sanjay Manjrekar: 8 Facts About Cricketer Turned Commentator We Bet You Didn't Know
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Sanjay Manjrekar: 8 Facts About Cricketer Turned Commentator We Bet You Didn't Know

Today, July 12, we celebrate the birthday of Sanjay Manjrekar, former Indian cricketer, respected commentator, and analyst. From elegant knocks on the field to insightful analysis off it, his journey has been remarkable. Let’s look at some fascinating facts you might not know about him.

Updated:Jul 12, 2025, 11:29 AM IST
Follow Us

Happy Birthday, Sanjay Manjrekar

1/9
Happy Birthday, Sanjay Manjrekar

Today, July 12, we celebrate the birthday of Sanjay Manjrekar – former Indian cricketer, respected commentator, and analyst. From elegant knocks on the field to insightful analysis off it, his journey has been remarkable. Let’s look at some fascinating facts you might not know about him.

 

Follow Us

Cricket in His Blood

2/9
Cricket in His Blood

Sanjay was born in 1965 in Mangalore, Karnataka. He is the son of Vijay Manjrekar, a former Indian cricket legend known as one of the best batters of his era.

Follow Us

Early Promise And Gavaskar Comparisons

3/9
Early Promise And Gavaskar Comparisons

Manjrekar gained attention after scoring heavily in domestic cricket. His classical technique earned him comparisons to Sunil Gavaskar and hopes as India's next batting great.

Follow Us

First-Class Debut And Brave International Start

4/9
First-Class Debut And Brave International Start

He made his first-class debut for Bombay in 1985, scoring 57 in a key match. Debuted internationally in 1987 vs West Indies but was hit on the eye by Winston Benjamin, becoming the fifth player to retire hurt on debut.

 

Follow Us

Man of Many Talents

5/9
Man of Many Talents

Sanjay was known for his singing skills and often entertained teammates in the dressing room. His highest first-class score of 377 came in the Ranji Trophy semi-final vs Hyderabad in 1990–91.

 

Follow Us

Leading Mumbai to Glory

6/9
Leading Mumbai to Glory

As his international career began to fade, he captained Mumbai to a Ranji Trophy win in 1996–97, showing his leadership on the domestic stage.

Follow Us

A Career in Numbers

7/9
A Career in Numbers

Played 37 Tests, scoring 2043 runs with 4 centuries and 9 fifties.  In 147 first-class matches, he scored 10,252 runs with 31 hundreds and 46 fifties.

Follow Us

From Pitch to Presenter

8/9
From Pitch to Presenter

After retiring at just 32, Sanjay transitioned into broadcasting. He is now a well-known commentator and analyst, bringing sharp insights to cricket fans around the world.

Follow Us

Controversial Takes

9/9
Controversial Takes

Despite His Controversial Takes, Calling out players it is undeniable that he is a popular presenter known for brilliant reading of the game.

Follow Us
Sanjay Manjrekar birthdaySanjay Manjrekar cricketerSanjay Manjrekar commentatorHappy birthday Sanjay ManjrekarSanjay Manjrekar factsunknown facts about Sanjay ManjrekarVijay Manjrekar sonIndian cricket legendsSanjay Manjrekar Ranji TrophySanjay Manjrekar highest scoreSanjay Manjrekar debutSanjay Manjrekar West Indies matchSanjay Manjrekar 377Sanjay Manjrekar singerSanjay Manjrekar achievementsSanjay Manjrekar statsSanjay Manjrekar test recordIndian cricket historySanjay Manjrekar early lifeSanjay Manjrekar familySanjay Manjrekar 2025Sanjay Manjrekar first class careerSanjay Manjrekar career timelineIndian cricket birthday todayfamous Indian cricketer birthdayJuly 12 cricket birthdaycricket birthday todayformer Indian batsmanIndian cricketer turned commentatorbest Indian commentatorscricketer to commentator journeySanjay Manjrekar Mumbai captainMumbai Ranji Trophy winSanjay Manjrekar international debutWinston Benjamin Sanjay ManjrekarSanjay
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Ind vs Eng
10 Players With Most Hundreds In Test Cricket: Joe Root Surpasses Rahul Dravid, Steve Smith; Check Full List
camera icon9
title
Sadhguru
Meet Sadhguru From His Initial Days- Know About His Love For Luxurious Cars And Bikes; Educational Qualification And List Of Expensive Assets
camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet IITian Who Was Rejected 75 times, Failed In 7 Startups Now Runs Rs 93500000000 Company—His Business Is….
camera icon7
title
IAS Officer Sreenath K
Meet IAS Officer Sreenath K: Worked As Railway Coolie, Studied Using Free Wifi To Clear UPSC Exam Without Coaching; His Self-Study Success Mantra Is...
camera icon10
title
Rohit Sharma captaincy
Stats Don’t Lie: Why Rohit Sharma Deserves To Captain India In the 2027 World Cup Over Shubman Gill
NEWS ON ONE CLICK