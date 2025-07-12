Happy Birthday Sanjay Manjrekar: 8 Facts About Cricketer Turned Commentator We Bet You Didn't Know
Today, July 12, we celebrate the birthday of Sanjay Manjrekar, former Indian cricketer, respected commentator, and analyst. From elegant knocks on the field to insightful analysis off it, his journey has been remarkable. Let’s look at some fascinating facts you might not know about him.
Today, July 12, we celebrate the birthday of Sanjay Manjrekar – former Indian cricketer, respected commentator, and analyst. From elegant knocks on the field to insightful analysis off it, his journey has been remarkable. Let’s look at some fascinating facts you might not know about him.
Cricket in His Blood
Sanjay was born in 1965 in Mangalore, Karnataka. He is the son of Vijay Manjrekar, a former Indian cricket legend known as one of the best batters of his era.
Early Promise And Gavaskar Comparisons
Manjrekar gained attention after scoring heavily in domestic cricket. His classical technique earned him comparisons to Sunil Gavaskar and hopes as India's next batting great.
First-Class Debut And Brave International Start
He made his first-class debut for Bombay in 1985, scoring 57 in a key match. Debuted internationally in 1987 vs West Indies but was hit on the eye by Winston Benjamin, becoming the fifth player to retire hurt on debut.
Man of Many Talents
Sanjay was known for his singing skills and often entertained teammates in the dressing room. His highest first-class score of 377 came in the Ranji Trophy semi-final vs Hyderabad in 1990–91.
Leading Mumbai to Glory
As his international career began to fade, he captained Mumbai to a Ranji Trophy win in 1996–97, showing his leadership on the domestic stage.
A Career in Numbers
Played 37 Tests, scoring 2043 runs with 4 centuries and 9 fifties. In 147 first-class matches, he scored 10,252 runs with 31 hundreds and 46 fifties.
From Pitch to Presenter
After retiring at just 32, Sanjay transitioned into broadcasting. He is now a well-known commentator and analyst, bringing sharp insights to cricket fans around the world.
Controversial Takes
Despite His Controversial Takes, Calling out players it is undeniable that he is a popular presenter known for brilliant reading of the game.
