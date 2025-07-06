Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Shuttlecock Started Love Story, Families Were Against, Did Secret Wedding And Then...
Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly! On July 8th, we celebrate not just a cricketing legend, but also the heartwarming love story that blossomed off the field. Join us as we delve into the cinematic romance of 'Dada' and his beloved wife, Dona Ganguly.
Childhood Sweethearts, Neighborly Glances
Sourav Ganguly and Dona Ganguly grew up as neighbors in Kolkata's Behala locality. They often saw each other, developing a quiet admiration from a distance. Their paths were destined to intertwine in the most charming way.
The Shuttlecock That Changed Everything
Their story took a romantic turn during a game of badminton. Sourav's shuttlecock landed in Dona's home, creating the perfect excuse. It was her chance to speak to him while returning the stray shuttlecock.
Breaking the Ice: A Budding Friendship
That simple act of returning the shuttlecock broke the initial hesitation between them. Soon, Sourav and Dona began interacting more frequently. Several small incidents helped them connect and build a genuine friendship.
Love Blossoms
Their First Date As their friendship deepened, Sourav and Dona realized their feelings for each other. They fell deeply in love, leading to their memorable first date. They chose a Chinese restaurant in Kolkata named Mandarin for this special occasion.
Family Opposition
When Sourav and Dona decided to marry, their families strongly opposed the union. An old family dispute between the two households created a significant hurdle. Their parents refused to give their blessing to the match.
A Secret Pact
Despite the family resistance, Sourav and Dona were determined to be together. Their love was too strong to be deterred by external pressures. They made a brave decision to marry secretly, against their families' wishes.
The Hush-Hush Wedding
A Private Affair To keep their marriage under wraps from the public and media, Sourav and Dona opted for a low-key ceremony. They tied the knot at a friend's house, with a registrar officiating the private vows. It was a testament to their unwavering commitment.
Shock, Fury, and Eventual Acceptance
Upon learning of the secret marriage, both families were initially shocked and furious. However, the undeniable purity and strength of Sourav and Dona's love eventually softened their hearts. They decided to put their old grudges behind them.
A Grand Celebration
The Official WeddingOnce their families fully accepted their union, they organized a proper, grand wedding for the couple. This joyous celebration took place on February 1, 1997, marking the official beginning of their life as husband and wife with everyone's blessings.
Parenthood and a Legacy of Love
In 2001, Sourav and Dona welcomed their daughter, Sana Ganguly, completing their beautiful family. Today, the family of three lives happily in Kolkata. Their enduring love story remains an inspiring example of commitment and devotion.
