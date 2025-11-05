Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Inside His Rs. 1,050 Crore Lifestyle Empire; Know India & RCB Contract, Endorsements, Business Venture, Cars, Social Media 'KING'

2 / 10

Estimated Net Worth: ₹1,050 Crore+

Kohli is more than just a cricketer; he’s a global sports brand. His earnings come from: • Cricket Contracts • IPL Deals • Endorsements • Equity Business Investments • Brand Ownership

He is among the top 10 richest athletes in the world, alongside icons like Messi, Ronaldo, LeBron & Federer.