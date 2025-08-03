Advertisement
Happy Friendship Day: Dhoni-Raina, Virat-AB, Rohit-Shikhar; Cricket Bonds That Gave Major Friendship Goals

Beyond the fierce competition and intense rivalries, these players have formed bonds that transcend the field, providing a perfect example of sportsmanship and camaraderie. These friendships have not only defined their careers but have also given fans major friendship goals.

Updated:Aug 03, 2025, 12:06 PM IST
Happy Friendship Day

Happy Friendship Day

Happy Friendship Day: Here's a gallery celebrating the friendships that make cricket more than just a game. Beyond the fierce competition and intense rivalries, these players have formed bonds that transcend the field, providing a perfect example of sportsmanship and camaraderie. These friendships have not only defined their careers but have also given fans major friendship goals.

 

Dhoni and Raina

Dhoni and Raina

The bond between MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina is one of the most iconic in modern cricket, forged at both the international level and in the IPL with Chennai Super Kings. Their on-field coordination and off-field chemistry were a joy to watch for fans. They announced their retirement from international cricket on the same day, a beautiful gesture that spoke volumes about their inseparable friendship.

 

Virat and AB de Villiers

Virat and AB de Villiers

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers shared an extraordinary bond, both as teammates at Royal Challengers Bangalore and as competitors on the world stage. Their mutual respect and admiration were evident in every partnership, where they pushed each other to achieve great things. Their friendship set the standard for camaraderie and sportsmanship, creating one of cricket's most formidable duos.

 

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan formed a formidable opening partnership for India, and their bond was visible in their playful banter and shared celebrations. Their on-field comfort with each other led to some of India's greatest limited-overs partnerships. Off the field, their friendship is built on mutual trust and respect.

 

Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada

Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada

South African StarsFaf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada have shared a unique connection, with du Plessis as a mentor and Rabada as a key player. Their friendship has been a driving force for South African cricket, showcasing the importance of a strong senior-junior dynamic. Their mutual trust and respect have helped Rabada grow into one of the world's best fast bowlers.

 

Babar Azam and Shadab Khan

Babar Azam and Shadab Khan

The Pakistani PillarsBabar Azam and Shadab Khan have been a cornerstone of Pakistan cricket for years, and their friendship has only grown stronger with time. They have supported each other through highs and lows, both on and off the field. Their camaraderie as leaders has helped shape the culture of the national team.

 

Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis

Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis

The friendship between Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis is one of the most fun to watch, with their playful on-field interactions and deep bond off the field. Their shared time with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League has only strengthened their relationship. They are a classic example of a "best mates" friendship.

 

Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma

Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma

Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma, teammates at the Mumbai Indians, formed an instant friendship that has been a delight for fans. They share a youthful exuberance and a passion for the game that transcends borders. Their bond highlights the magic of the IPL, bringing players from different parts of the world together.

 

Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma

Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma

The friendship between Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma dates back to their days in the U-19 World Cup, where they both showed immense promise. Their bond has continued through their careers, with both of them thriving in the Indian Premier League. Their friendship is a beautiful reminder of their journey from aspiring youngsters to international stars.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK