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NewsPhotosHardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma to marry in Udaipur on May 22? Inside their love story after his divorce from Natasa Stankovic - In pics
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Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma to marry in Udaipur on May 22? Inside their love story after his divorce from Natasa Stankovic - In pics

Rumours of Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma’s alleged Udaipur wedding on May 22 have gone viral during IPL 2026. Here’s the truth behind the speculation and a look at their love story after Hardik’s divorce from Natasa Stankovic.

Updated:May 17, 2026, 08:19 AM IST
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Wedding Buzz Takes Over Social Media

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Wedding Buzz Takes Over Social Media

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma are once again dominating headlines after viral social media claims suggested the couple will reportedly get married in Udaipur on May 22, 2026. The rumours exploded during IPL 2026 and quickly became one of the biggest celebrity-cricket talking points online.

 

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Are Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma Really Getting Married?

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Are Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma Really Getting Married?

Several posts on X claimed that Hardik and Mahieka are planning a grand wedding in Udaipur — the same city where Pandya previously married Natasa Stankovic. However, there has been no official confirmation from either Hardik Pandya or Mahieka Sharma regarding the marriage reports.

 

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No Response From Hardik or Mahieka Yet

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No Response From Hardik or Mahieka Yet

Despite massive speculation and trending hashtags, neither Hardik Pandya nor Mahieka Sharma has publicly reacted to the wedding rumours. Their silence has only intensified fan curiosity during IPL 2026.

 

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BCCI’s New Rule Sparks Massive Debate

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BCCI’s New Rule Sparks Massive Debate

The Board of Control for Cricket in India reportedly introduced stricter guidelines regarding the presence of girlfriends and unofficial partners in IPL team environments. Soon after, social media linked Hardik and Mahieka’s rumoured wedding to these discussions, creating huge controversy online.

 

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Wedding Rumours Came From Viral Social Media Posts

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Wedding Rumours Came From Viral Social Media Posts

Many claims about Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma’s supposed May 22 wedding originated from parody and fan-run social media accounts. Despite having no official confirmation, the rumours spread rapidly across cricket pages, entertainment portals, and fan discussions during IPL 2026.

 

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How Hardik and Mahieka’s Love Story Started

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How Hardik and Mahieka’s Love Story Started

The Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma relationship reportedly began gaining attention in September 2025 after fans spotted shared Instagram activity, similar locations, and cryptic social media posts. Their online interactions quickly sparked dating rumours across celebrity and cricket circles.

 

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First Public Appearance Confirmed Dating Buzz

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First Public Appearance Confirmed Dating Buzz

Although neither of them revealed how they first met, their public appearance together at Mumbai airport in October 2025 became the turning point in their relationship story. The sighting instantly went viral and strengthened rumours that they were officially dating.

 

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Hardik Pandya’s Viral ‘11:11 Wish’ Post

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Hardik Pandya’s Viral ‘11:11 Wish’ Post

Hardik Pandya appeared to confirm the relationship through a viral Instagram post before his birthday in October 2025, calling Mahieka Sharma his “11:11 wish.” The emotional caption quickly became one of the most discussed celebrity moments online.

 

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Mahieka Bonded With Hardik’s Family

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Mahieka Bonded With Hardik’s Family

Reports and viral photos in early 2026 suggested that Mahieka Sharma had become close to Hardik Pandya’s family, including spending time with his son Agastya. Fans viewed this as a sign that the relationship was becoming increasingly serious.

 

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IPL 2026 and World Cup Moments Kept Them Trending

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IPL 2026 and World Cup Moments Kept Them Trending

Mahieka Sharma’s appearances during Mumbai Indians matches and India’s T20 World Cup celebrations kept the couple constantly in the spotlight. Their viral field celebrations and public outings turned them into one of the most talked-about celebrity couples of 2026.

 

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What’s the Truth Behind the Wedding Rumours?

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What’s the Truth Behind the Wedding Rumours?

As things stand, there is no official confirmation that Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma are getting married in Udaipur. While the rumours continue to trend heavily on social media, the couple has chosen not to comment publicly on the speculation.

 

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Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma weddingHardik Pandya wedding rumoursHardik Pandya love storyHardik Pandya Natasa Stankovic divorceHardik Pandya IPL 2026
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