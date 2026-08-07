/Hardik Pandya trade: 5 players KKR can offer to get him from MI via Trade; Cameron Green, Angkrish and...

Cameron Green

Cameron Green represents the most direct like for like replacement for Hardik Pandya in the entire IPL. Having enjoyed a stellar IPL 2023 campaign with Mumbai Indians, where he smashed a 47 ball century and carried MI to the playoffs, Green knows the Wankhede conditions intimately. His ability to bat anywhere in the top four and deliver heavy seam overs makes him a plug and play asset to offset Hardik's double impact.