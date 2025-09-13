Highest Individual Score In T20I : Phil Salt Joins Elite List, This Australian Appears Twice, No Indian In Top 5
England created history in Manchester smashing the highest-ever total by a full member nation in T20I cricket.They piled up 304/2 against South Africa at Old Trafford, powered by Phil Salt’s record-breaking century. Let's take a look at Highest Individual Score in T20I (full member teams)
172 - Aaron Finch (Australia) vs Zimbabwe Aaron Finch holds the record for the highest individual T20I score with 172 runs scored in 2018 against Zimbabwe.
162* - Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan) vs Ireland Zazai remained unbeaten scoring 162 runs against Ireland in 2019 showcasing Afghanistan’s tremendous growth in T20Is.
156 - Aaron Finch (Australia) vs England Finch scored 156 runs against England, maintaining his status as one of the most prolific T20I batsmen.
145* - Glenn Maxwell (Australia) vs Sri Lanka Maxwell’s 145 not out against Sri Lanka is among the top T20I highest individual scores.
141* - Phil Salt (England) vs South Africa Salt raced to an unbeaten 141 from 60 balls, featuring 15 fours and eight sixes at Old Trafford in 2025.
Phil Salt | Player of the Match: "That was really good fun. The personal milestone, but the fact that we got 300 and won by such a big margin, you can't ask for much more."
Salt continued: "Sometimes, I pick days where I want to jump-start someone because the mood takes me, so it's a balancing act. Everyone knew it was a good wicket; powerplay was going to be important."
