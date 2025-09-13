Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2959177https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/highest-individual-score-in-t20i-phil-salt-joins-elite-list-this-australian-appears-twice-no-indian-in-top-5-2959177
NewsPhotosHighest Individual Score In T20I : Phil Salt Joins Elite List, This Australian Appears Twice, No Indian In Top 5
photoDetails

Highest Individual Score In T20I : Phil Salt Joins Elite List, This Australian Appears Twice, No Indian In Top 5

England created history in Manchester smashing the highest-ever total by a full member nation in T20I cricket.They piled up 304/2 against South Africa at Old Trafford, powered by Phil Salt’s record-breaking century. Let's take a look at Highest Individual Score in T20I (full member teams)

Updated:Sep 13, 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Highest Individual Score in T20I (full member teams)

1/8
Highest Individual Score in T20I (full member teams)

England created history in Manchester smashing the highest-ever total by a full member nation in T20I cricket.They piled up 304/2 against South Africa at Old Trafford, powered by Phil Salt’s record-breaking century. Let's take a look at Highest Individual Score in T20I (full member teams)

 

Follow Us

172 - Aaron Finch (Australia) vs Zimbabwe

2/8
172 - Aaron Finch (Australia) vs Zimbabwe

172 - Aaron Finch (Australia) vs Zimbabwe Aaron Finch holds the record for the highest individual T20I score with 172 runs scored in 2018 against Zimbabwe.

 

 

Follow Us

162* - Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan) vs Ireland

3/8
162* - Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan) vs Ireland

162* - Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan) vs Ireland Zazai remained unbeaten scoring 162 runs against Ireland in 2019 showcasing Afghanistan’s tremendous growth in T20Is.

 

Follow Us

156 - Aaron Finch (Australia) vs England

4/8
156 - Aaron Finch (Australia) vs England

156 - Aaron Finch (Australia) vs England Finch scored 156 runs against England, maintaining his status as one of the most prolific T20I batsmen.

 

Follow Us

145* - Glenn Maxwell (Australia) vs Sri Lanka

5/8
145* - Glenn Maxwell (Australia) vs Sri Lanka

145* - Glenn Maxwell (Australia) vs Sri Lanka Maxwell’s 145 not out against Sri Lanka is among the top T20I highest individual scores.

 

Follow Us

Phil Salt (England) vs South Africa

6/8
Phil Salt (England) vs South Africa

141* - Phil Salt (England) vs South Africa Salt raced to an unbeaten 141 from 60 balls, featuring 15 fours and eight sixes at Old Trafford in 2025.

 

Follow Us

MOM

7/8
MOM

Phil Salt | Player of the Match: "That was really good fun. The personal milestone, but the fact that we got 300 and won by such a big margin, you can't ask for much more."

 

Follow Us

Salt Reacts

8/8
Salt Reacts

Salt continued: "Sometimes, I pick days where I want to jump-start someone because the mood takes me, so it's a balancing act. Everyone knew it was a good wicket; powerplay was going to be important."

 

Follow Us
Phil Salt highest individual T20I scorePhil Salt 141* vs South AfricaPhil Salt T20I centuryEngland highest T20I scoreEngland vs South Africa T20I 2025fastest T20I century EnglandT20 cricket records 2025highest t20i inningscricket highest individual scoresT20I batting records 2025Phil Salt cricket recordsEngland cricket milestones 2025Jos Buttler T20 scoreEngland T20 high scorescricket highest fours and sixesT20 team totals full membersEngland record T20 inningscricket world records T20Itop T20I scores cricketcricket batting highlights 2025T20I fastest centuriescricket highest partnerships T20cricket top innings T20England cricket records 2025highest cricket scores against South Africacricket record-breaking inningsT20 cricket scoreboardcricket highest scores listcricket batting records India vs Englandcricket batting milestones 2025cricket Asia Cup record performancescricket highest strike ratescricket record centuries 2025T20 individual high s
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Nano Banana AI Image
Nano Banana AI Trend Takes Over Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan, Nagma Mirajkar, Neelam Giri Steal The 3D Figurine Spotlight
camera icon8
title
Balen Shah youth icon
Rapper Turned Nepal’s Favourite Politician: ‘The Rise Of Youth Icon’ As Kathmandu’s Most Popular Mayor, He Is…
camera icon13
title
nano banana viral trend
'Nano Banana' Trend: 10 Must-Try Viral Prompts On Google Gemini App
camera icon6
title
World's Most Expensive Milk
The World's Most Expensive Milk PRICE Rs...;Isn't From A Cow, Sheep Or Goat
camera icon10
title
Ind vs Pak
10 Players With Most Runs In India vs Pakistan T20Is Ahead Of Asia 2025 Clash: Virat Kohli On Top, Md Rizwan At 2nd; Rohit Sharma And Babar Azam At...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK