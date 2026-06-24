/Highest individual scores in Women's T20 World Cup history: Meg Lanning tops the list, Heather Knight 3rd, Chamari Athapaththu at...; Check full list

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu scripted history at the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 with a sensational unbeaten century against Ireland. Her match-winning knock not only powered Sri Lanka to a dominant victory but also earned her a place among the highest individual scorers in the tournament's history.
Here's a look at the batters who have registered the biggest scores ever seen at the Women's T20 World Cup:
Australia legend Meg Lanning holds the record for the highest individual score in Women's T20 World Cup history. Facing Ireland in 2014, Lanning blasted 126 runs from just 65 deliveries. Packed with 18 boundaries and four sixes, the innings remains one of the most destructive batting performances ever witnessed in women's T20 cricket. (Pic Credits: IANS)
West Indies star Deandra Dottin rewrote the record books in 2010 by becoming the first woman to score a century in T20 Internationals. Her unbeaten 112 off 45 balls against South Africa featured breathtaking power-hitting and included a then-record 38-ball hundred, a landmark moment in the growth of women's cricket. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Heather Knight produced a captain's masterclass during the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup, scoring an unbeaten 108 against Thailand. Coming in with England under early pressure, Knight steadied the innings before accelerating brilliantly, becoming the first English woman to register centuries across all three international formats. (Pic Credits : IANS)
Chamari Athapaththu produced one of the finest innings of the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup, smashing an unbeaten 106 off just 61 balls against Ireland. The Sri Lankan skipper struck 17 fours and two sixes as her side chased down 131 with nine wickets in hand. Her century is now the fourth-highest individual score in Women's T20 World Cup history and one of the most dominant captain's knocks seen in the tournament. (Pic Credits: IANS)
England batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge joined the exclusive World Cup century club during the 2026 edition with an unbeaten 105 against Sri Lanka. Her fluent knock showcased aggressive strokeplay and smart game management, helping England post a commanding total and strengthening her reputation as one of the world's premier white-ball batters. (Pic Credits: IANS)