Highest Score For India In WC Knockouts : Not Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Or Sachin Tendulkar, 'This Cricketer' Leads The Chart, Check Full List
Discover India's highest individual scores in ICC World Cup knockouts, featuring Harmanpreet Kaur's epic 171*, Rohit Sharma's 137, Jemimah Rodrigues' 127* in 2025, and Virat Kohli's masterful 117. Relive the innings that defined history.
Highest Scores for India in World Cup Knockouts
Big players. Bigger stages. Moments that changed everything, Check Full List.
Harmanpreet Kaur
171*
Harmanpreet Kaur
2017 Women’s World Cup SF vs Australia 20 sixes. 115 balls. Pure carnage. Still the greatest knockout knock in Indian WC history.
Rohit Sharma
137 Rohit Sharma 2015 World Cup QF vs Bangladesh Class. Composure. Clutch. The Hitman announced his arrival on the world stage.
Jemimah Rodrigues
127* Jemimah Rodrigues 2025 Women’s World Cup SF vs Australia Fearless. Flawless. Future. India’s new superstar is here.
Virat Kohli
117 Virat Kohli 2023 World Cup SF vs New Zealand Chase master. Pressure king. When the world watched, the King delivered.
Sourav Ganguly
111* Sourav Ganguly 2003 World Cup SF vs Kenya Captain. Leader. Legend. Dada led India to a World Cup Final in style.
Shreyas Iyer
105 Shreyas Iyer 2023 World Cup SF vs New Zealand No fear. Pure intent. India’s No. 4 answered every question.
Knockouts
These weren’t just centuries. They were statements. Composure under fire. Courage in chaos.Knockouts demand more. Nerves of steel. Heart of a lion. These players didn’t just play; They shaped history.
Final today
India will face South Africa in Women's World Cup 2025 Final Today at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.
