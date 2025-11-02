Advertisement
NewsPhotosHighest Score For India In WC Knockouts : Not Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Or Sachin Tendulkar, 'This Cricketer' Leads The Chart, Check Full List
Highest Score For India In WC Knockouts : Not Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Or Sachin Tendulkar, 'This Cricketer' Leads The Chart, Check Full List

Discover India's highest individual scores in ICC World Cup knockouts, featuring Harmanpreet Kaur's epic 171*, Rohit Sharma's 137, Jemimah Rodrigues' 127* in 2025, and Virat Kohli's masterful 117. Relive the innings that defined history. 

Updated:Nov 02, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
Highest Scores for India in World Cup Knockouts

Highest Scores for India in World Cup Knockouts

Big players. Bigger stages. Moments that changed everything, Check Full List.

Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur

171*

Harmanpreet Kaur

2017 Women’s World Cup SF vs Australia 20 sixes. 115 balls. Pure carnage. Still the greatest knockout knock in Indian WC history. 

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

137 Rohit Sharma 2015 World Cup QF vs Bangladesh Class. Composure. Clutch. The Hitman announced his arrival on the world stage.

Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues

127* Jemimah Rodrigues 2025 Women’s World Cup SF vs Australia Fearless. Flawless. Future. India’s new superstar is here.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

117 Virat Kohli 2023 World Cup SF vs New Zealand Chase master. Pressure king. When the world watched, the King delivered.

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly

111* Sourav Ganguly 2003 World Cup SF vs Kenya Captain. Leader. Legend. Dada led India to a World Cup Final in style.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

105 Shreyas Iyer 2023 World Cup SF vs New Zealand No fear. Pure intent. India’s No. 4 answered every question.

Knockouts

Knockouts

These weren’t just centuries. They were statements. Composure under fire. Courage in chaos.Knockouts demand more. Nerves of steel. Heart of a lion. These players didn’t just play; They shaped history.

 

Final today

Final today

India will face South Africa in Women's World Cup 2025 Final Today at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. 

 

