Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2945546https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/highest-t20i-score-from-each-team-dewald-brevis-joins-elite-list-whos-the-indian-in-the-list-check-full-list-2945546
NewsPhotosHighest T20I Score From Each Team : Dewald Brevis Joins Elite List, Who's The Indian In The List? Check Full List
photoDetails

Highest T20I Score From Each Team : Dewald Brevis Joins Elite List, Who's The Indian In The List? Check Full List

Here's the top individual highest scores in T20 International cricket for each country. These remarkable innings showcase some of the best batting performances in the shortest format of the game.

Updated:Aug 13, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Highest T20I Scores by Team

1/13
Highest T20I Scores by Team

Here's the top individual highest scores in T20 International cricket for each country. These remarkable innings showcase some of the best batting performances in the shortest format of the game.

 

Follow Us

Australia

2/13
Australia

Aaron Finch holds the highest T20I score for Australia with a blazing 172 runs. His innings is among the greatest in T20 history and showcases his powerful stroke play.

 

Follow Us

Afghanistan

3/13
Afghanistan

Hazratullah Zazai scored an unbeaten 162*, the highest individual T20I score for Afghanistan. This innings demonstrated his explosive batting and ability to dominate bowling attacks.

 

Follow Us

New Zealand

4/13
New Zealand

Finn Allen made 137 runs, the highest T20I score for New Zealand. Known for his aggressive approach, this innings helped set a strong platform for his team.

Afghanistan

Follow Us

India

5/13
India

Abhishek Sharma holds India's highest T20I individual score of 135 runs. His striking performance solidifies his reputation as a key player for India in T20 cricket.

 

Follow Us

Zimbabwe

6/13
Zimbabwe

Sikandar Raza scored an unbeaten 133*, the highest T20I score for Zimbabwe. His innings was a vital contribution to Zimbabwe’s batting strength on the international stage.

 

Follow Us

South Africa

7/13
South Africa

Dewald Brevis delivered a spectacular unbeaten 125*, recording South Africa's highest individual T20I score. His youthful exuberance and technique make him a rising star.

 

Follow Us

West Indies

8/13
West Indies

Evin Lewis scored 125*, the highest T20I score for the West Indies. His aggressive hitting and ability to accelerate the scoring rate have been crucial for the Caribbean side.

 

Follow Us

Ireland

9/13
Ireland

Kevin O’Brien’s top T20I score for Ireland is 124 runs. His experience and skill have set benchmarks for Irish cricket in the shortest formats.

 

Follow Us

Pakistan

10/13
Pakistan

Babar Azam holds Pakistan's highest T20I score of 122 runs. Renowned for his elegant batting technique, this innings is one of his career’s highlights.

 

Follow Us

England

11/13
England

Phil Salt's top T20I score for England is 119 runs. His aggressive style at the top of the order makes him a crucial asset for England’s T20 side.

 

Follow Us

Sri Lanka

12/13
Sri Lanka

Tillakaratne Dilshan recorded 104* runs, the highest T20I individual score for Sri Lanka. His versatile batting style contributed significantly to Sri Lankan cricket.

 

Follow Us

Bangladesh

13/13
Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal's top score in T20Is for Bangladesh is 103*. His consistency and leadership have been important for Bangladesh's batting lineup. give me 100 top seo keywords that will rank this article and bring views linear form add commas

 

 

Follow Us
highest t20i scorehighest t20 score by playerhighest t20i score by countrytop t20i scorersdewald brevis t20i scorebrevis 125 t20iabhishek sharma t20i scoreindia highest t20i score batsmanhighest t20i inningstop individual t20i scorest20i highest runs by batsmanT20 Cricket Recordshighest t20i runs in one matchaaron finch 172 t20ibabar azam 122 t20ihazratullah zazai 162 t20iphil salt t20i scoreevin lewis 125 t20isikandar raza t20i scorefinn allen 137 t20ikevin obrien t20i scoretillakaratne dilshan t20i scoretamim iqbal t20i recordtop T20I performancest20i highest run scorers by nationtop scores in t20i cricketindividual t20i recordshighest t20i knockscountrywise t20i top scorersfull list of highest t20i scoreswho scored most t20i runsbest t20i inningst20i record list 2025best t20i innings of all timehighest individual t20 score by countryworld t20i batting recordstop t20i scores by playert20i cricket record holderstop 10 t20i scores eve
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
medha roopam ias officer
Meet Medha Roopam: From Gold-Winning Shooter To Noida’s First Woman District Magistrate; Hails From Family Of...
camera icon10
title
Independence Day 2025
Independence Day 2025: 8 Childhood Memories That Will Make You Relive The Magic Of Freedom’s Celebrations
camera icon8
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission Timeline, Chairperson, Members Appointment: Finance Ministry Says Notification Will Be Issued In...
camera icon7
title
Independence Day 2025
Independence Day 2025: 5 Creative And Meaningful Ways To Celebrate The Spirit Of Freedom With Joy And Patriotism
camera icon7
title
Dearness Allowance
7th Pay Commission 18-Months Frozen DA Arrears During Covid: Finance Ministry Responds On Payment Of Arrear Money
NEWS ON ONE CLICK