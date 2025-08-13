Highest T20I Score From Each Team : Dewald Brevis Joins Elite List, Who's The Indian In The List? Check Full List
Here's the top individual highest scores in T20 International cricket for each country. These remarkable innings showcase some of the best batting performances in the shortest format of the game.
Highest T20I Scores by Team
Australia
Aaron Finch holds the highest T20I score for Australia with a blazing 172 runs. His innings is among the greatest in T20 history and showcases his powerful stroke play.
Afghanistan
Hazratullah Zazai scored an unbeaten 162*, the highest individual T20I score for Afghanistan. This innings demonstrated his explosive batting and ability to dominate bowling attacks.
New Zealand
Finn Allen made 137 runs, the highest T20I score for New Zealand. Known for his aggressive approach, this innings helped set a strong platform for his team.
India
Abhishek Sharma holds India's highest T20I individual score of 135 runs. His striking performance solidifies his reputation as a key player for India in T20 cricket.
Zimbabwe
Sikandar Raza scored an unbeaten 133*, the highest T20I score for Zimbabwe. His innings was a vital contribution to Zimbabwe’s batting strength on the international stage.
South Africa
Dewald Brevis delivered a spectacular unbeaten 125*, recording South Africa's highest individual T20I score. His youthful exuberance and technique make him a rising star.
West Indies
Evin Lewis scored 125*, the highest T20I score for the West Indies. His aggressive hitting and ability to accelerate the scoring rate have been crucial for the Caribbean side.
Ireland
Kevin O’Brien’s top T20I score for Ireland is 124 runs. His experience and skill have set benchmarks for Irish cricket in the shortest formats.
Pakistan
Babar Azam holds Pakistan's highest T20I score of 122 runs. Renowned for his elegant batting technique, this innings is one of his career’s highlights.
England
Phil Salt's top T20I score for England is 119 runs. His aggressive style at the top of the order makes him a crucial asset for England’s T20 side.
Sri Lanka
Tillakaratne Dilshan recorded 104* runs, the highest T20I individual score for Sri Lanka. His versatile batting style contributed significantly to Sri Lankan cricket.
Bangladesh
Tamim Iqbal's top score in T20Is for Bangladesh is 103*. His consistency and leadership have been important for Bangladesh's batting lineup.
