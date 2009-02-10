Advertisement
NewsPhotosBollywood Movies Feb 09-17
Bollywood Movies Feb 09-17

Updated:Feb 10, 2009, 11:10 AM IST
Dilli ki kudi: Sonam Kapoor wows in red and black promoting 'Delhi 6' in Mumbai.

1/7
Lara Dutta, Irfan Khan and Hair Stylist Javed habib during a promotional event for film 'Billu'.

2/7
Ayesha Takia with her beau Farhan Azmi at Sanjay Dutt's marriage anniversary.

3/7
Bollywood's dancing sensation Madhuri Dixit performs at a media event.

4/7
Shilpa Shetty and Chinese actor Xia Yu on the sets of their upcoming flick 'Desire'.

5/7
Bollywood's dimpled damsel Preity Zinta takes The Greenathon initiative.

6/7
Shah Rukh Khan addresses a press conference at Mannat, his house in Mumbai.

7/7
