Bollywood Movies Feb 09-17
1/7
Dilli ki kudi: Sonam Kapoor wows in red and black promoting 'Delhi 6' in Mumbai.
2/7
Lara Dutta, Irfan Khan and Hair Stylist Javed habib during a promotional event for film 'Billu'.
3/7
Ayesha Takia with her beau Farhan Azmi at Sanjay Dutt's marriage anniversary.
4/7
Bollywood's dancing sensation Madhuri Dixit performs at a media event.
5/7
Shilpa Shetty and Chinese actor Xia Yu on the sets of their upcoming flick 'Desire'.
6/7
Bollywood's dimpled damsel Preity Zinta takes The Greenathon initiative.
7/7
Shah Rukh Khan addresses a press conference at Mannat, his house in Mumbai.
