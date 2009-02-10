photoDetails

Bollywood Movies Feb 09-17

Updated:Feb 10, 2009, 11:10 AM IST

Dilli ki kudi: Sonam Kapoor wows in red and black promoting 'Delhi 6' in Mumbai. 1 / 7

Lara Dutta, Irfan Khan and Hair Stylist Javed habib during a promotional event for film 'Billu'. 2 / 7

Ayesha Takia with her beau Farhan Azmi at Sanjay Dutt's marriage anniversary. 3 / 7

Bollywood's dancing sensation Madhuri Dixit performs at a media event. 4 / 7

Shilpa Shetty and Chinese actor Xia Yu on the sets of their upcoming flick 'Desire'. 5 / 7

Bollywood's dimpled damsel Preity Zinta takes The Greenathon initiative. 6 / 7