Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2922738https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/how-has-team-india-fared-at-edgbaston-the-record-may-shock-you-2922738
NewsPhotosHow Has Team India Fared At Edgbaston? The Record May Shock You
photoDetails

How Has Team India Fared At Edgbaston? The Record May Shock You

Edgbaston in Birmingham has been a challenging venue for Team India in Test cricket. Since their first Test at this ground in 1967, India is yet to register a single victory here. Here's a year-wise look at all of India's Test outcomes at Edgbaston.

 

Updated:Jun 26, 2025, 10:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Team India’s Unlucky Ground

1/9
Team India’s Unlucky Ground

Edgbaston in Birmingham has been a challenging venue for Team India in Test cricket. Since their first Test at this ground in 1967, India is yet to register a single victory here. Here's a year-wise look at all of India's Test outcomes at Edgbaston.

 

Follow Us

1967 - Lost by 132 Runs

2/9
1967 - Lost by 132 Runs

 India’s first-ever Test at Edgbaston ended in defeat as they failed to chase the target set by England, starting a long run of heartbreaks at this venue.

 

Follow Us

1974 - Lost by an Innings & 78 Runs

3/9
1974 - Lost by an Innings & 78 Runs

A dominant England side thrashed India as the visitors were bowled out cheaply in both innings, continuing their Edgbaston woes.

 

Follow Us

1979 - Lost by an Innings & 83 Runs

4/9
1979 - Lost by an Innings & 83 Runs

 Despite strong individual performances during the tour, India suffered another heavy innings defeat at Edgbaston. England dominated in the game giving no chance to Indian side.

 

Follow Us

1986 - Drawn Match

5/9
1986 - Drawn Match

Only Time India didn't lose at Edgbaston. A rare relief came in 1986 when India managed to hold on for a draw. Though not a win, it remained their best result at this venue for decades.

 

Follow Us

1996 - Lost by 8 Wickets

6/9
1996 - Lost by 8 Wickets

England chased down a modest fourth innings target comfortably, handing India yet another defeat in Birmingham. India lost by 8 wickets.

Follow Us

2011- Lost by an Innings & 242 Runs

7/9
2011- Lost by an Innings & 242 Runs
Follow Us

2018- Lost by 31 Runs

8/9
2018- Lost by 31 Runs

In a thrilling contest, India came close to a win but fell short. Kohli’s valiant century went in vain as England took a 1-0 lead in the series.

 

Follow Us

2022 - Lost by 7 Wickets

9/9
2022 - Lost by 7 Wickets

 India failed to defend a strong position as England pulled off a record chase, continuing the hoodoo for India at Edgbaston.

 

Follow Us
India Edgbaston Test recordIndia vs England EdgbastonEdgbaston Test historyTeam India winless at EdgbastonIndia Test losses EdgbastonIndia at Edgbaston statsIndia Test record in BirminghamEdgbaston cricket ground IndiaEdgbaston jinx IndiaIndia vs England Test 2025India Edgbaston loss 2022Edgbaston cricket Test historyIndia Test match BirminghamIndia vs England Test venueJasprit Bumrah EdgbastonIndia Test defeats EnglandIndia win record EdgbastonVirat Kohli Edgbaston centuryEdgbaston 2018 Test IndiaIndia’s worst Test lossesIndia 1986 Edgbaston drawEdgbaston Test wins EnglandIndia vs England Test recapIndia Test performance EdgbastonEdgbaston losing streak IndiaEdgbaston Test match resultsTeam India England tourEngland home dominance EdgbastonIndia win drought EdgbastonEdgbaston pitch reportEdgbaston Test preview 2025Birmingham Test match IndiaRohit Sharma EdgbastonIndia Test cricket venuesEngland Test match venuesIndia vs England Test stats
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Shubhanshu Shukla
From Lucknow To Stars: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About Shubhanshu Shukla – 1st Indian On International Space Station
camera icon9
title
jagannath rath yatra 2025
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Glimpses From All Over India Of This Divine Celebration Beyond Puri- In PICS
camera icon7
title
pan 2.0
What Is PAN 2.0? How To Apply For PAN 2.0
camera icon10
title
Dale Steyn
Happy Birthday, Dale Styen: A Look Back At Wickets, Records, And A Legendary Roar Of A 17-Year Career
camera icon10
title
Kerala Hill Stations
Plan Your Perfect Hill Holiday: Top 8 Must-Visit Hill Stations In Kerala's Western Ghats
NEWS ON ONE CLICK