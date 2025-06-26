How Has Team India Fared At Edgbaston? The Record May Shock You
Edgbaston in Birmingham has been a challenging venue for Team India in Test cricket. Since their first Test at this ground in 1967, India is yet to register a single victory here. Here's a year-wise look at all of India's Test outcomes at Edgbaston.
Team India’s Unlucky Ground
1967 - Lost by 132 Runs
India’s first-ever Test at Edgbaston ended in defeat as they failed to chase the target set by England, starting a long run of heartbreaks at this venue.
1974 - Lost by an Innings & 78 Runs
A dominant England side thrashed India as the visitors were bowled out cheaply in both innings, continuing their Edgbaston woes.
1979 - Lost by an Innings & 83 Runs
Despite strong individual performances during the tour, India suffered another heavy innings defeat at Edgbaston. England dominated in the game giving no chance to Indian side.
1986 - Drawn Match
Only Time India didn't lose at Edgbaston. A rare relief came in 1986 when India managed to hold on for a draw. Though not a win, it remained their best result at this venue for decades.
1996 - Lost by 8 Wickets
England chased down a modest fourth innings target comfortably, handing India yet another defeat in Birmingham. India lost by 8 wickets.
2011- Lost by an Innings & 242 Runs
2018- Lost by 31 Runs
In a thrilling contest, India came close to a win but fell short. Kohli’s valiant century went in vain as England took a 1-0 lead in the series.
2022 - Lost by 7 Wickets
India failed to defend a strong position as England pulled off a record chase, continuing the hoodoo for India at Edgbaston.
