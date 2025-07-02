How Jasprit Bumrah's Heart Was Bowled Over By A Sports Presenter : Know Love Story And Combined Net Worth
The Love Story of Jasprit Bumrah & Sanjana Ganesan
From brief encounters on the cricket field to becoming one of India's most adored couples , here's how Jasprit Bumrah fell for sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. This is the journey of their romance, marriage, and life beyond cricket and cameras.
Crossing Paths at the 2019 ODI World Cup
The two connected at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, where Sanjana was anchoring and Bumrah was India's star bowler. Their professional paths brought them closer, and frequent interactions turned into friendship.
The Start of a Quiet Romance
By late 2019, Bumrah and Sanjana had begun dating discreetly, keeping their relationship away from the limelight. Despite their hectic schedules, they made time for each other and grew closer.
A Love That Grew Over Time
Over the next two years, the couple was occasionally spotted together at events and cricketing venues. Their bond deepened steadily as they supported each other through career highs and lows.
A Private Wedding in Goa
On March 15, 2021, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa. The wedding was held in the presence of close family, following Sikh rituals and traditions.
Welcoming Baby Angad in 2023
Jasprit and Sanjana welcomed their first child, a son named Angad, on September 4, 2023. The couple shared their joy on social media, thanking fans for their love and blessings.
Post-Marriage Career Growth
After marriage, both stars saw continued success as Bumrah topped Test bowling charts, and Sanjana became a regular face at ICC and IPL events.Together, they balanced parenthood and professional lives seamlessly.
Sanjana Ganesan’s Individual Net Worth
Sanjana, a B.Tech gold medalist and accomplished TV presenter, has an estimated net worth of ₹8 crore. Her media career spans MTV, Star Sports, and global cricket tournaments.
Jasprit Bumrah’s Net Worth and Combined Fortune
Bumrah’s net worth as of 2025 is around ₹60 crore (approx. $7 million), built from cricket, endorsements, and BCCI contracts. Together, the couple has a combined estimated net worth of ₹68 crore, making them one of cricket’s power pairs.
