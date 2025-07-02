Advertisement
NewsPhotosHow Jasprit Bumrah's Heart Was Bowled Over By A Sports Presenter : Know Love Story And Combined Net Worth
How Jasprit Bumrah's Heart Was Bowled Over By A Sports Presenter : Know Love Story And Combined Net Worth

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan’s love story began during IPL and blossomed into marriage in 2021, followed by the birth of their son in 2023. Here's everything you need to know about how India' ace pacer gave his heart to Sports presenter.
Updated:Jul 02, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
The Love Story of Jasprit Bumrah & Sanjana Ganesan

The Love Story of Jasprit Bumrah & Sanjana Ganesan

From brief encounters on the cricket field to becoming one of India's most adored couples , here's how Jasprit Bumrah fell for sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. This is the journey of their romance, marriage, and life beyond cricket and cameras.

 

Crossing Paths at the 2019 ODI World Cup

Crossing Paths at the 2019 ODI World Cup

The two connected at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, where Sanjana was anchoring and Bumrah was India's star bowler. Their professional paths brought them closer, and frequent interactions turned into friendship.

 

The Start of a Quiet Romance

The Start of a Quiet Romance

By late 2019, Bumrah and Sanjana had begun dating discreetly, keeping their relationship away from the limelight. Despite their hectic schedules, they made time for each other and grew closer.

 

A Love That Grew Over Time

A Love That Grew Over Time

Over the next two years, the couple was occasionally spotted together at events and cricketing venues. Their bond deepened steadily as they supported each other through career highs and lows.

 

A Private Wedding in Goa

A Private Wedding in Goa

On March 15, 2021, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa. The wedding was held in the presence of close family, following Sikh rituals and traditions.

 

Welcoming Baby Angad in 2023

Welcoming Baby Angad in 2023

Jasprit and Sanjana welcomed their first child, a son named Angad, on September 4, 2023. The couple shared their joy on social media, thanking fans for their love and blessings.

 

Post-Marriage Career Growth

Post-Marriage Career Growth

After marriage, both stars saw continued success as Bumrah topped Test bowling charts, and Sanjana became a regular face at ICC and IPL events.Together, they balanced parenthood and professional lives seamlessly.

 

Sanjana Ganesan’s Individual Net Worth

Sanjana Ganesan’s Individual Net Worth

Sanjana, a B.Tech gold medalist and accomplished TV presenter, has an estimated net worth of ₹8 crore. Her media career spans MTV, Star Sports, and global cricket tournaments.

 

Jasprit Bumrah’s Net Worth and Combined Fortune

Jasprit Bumrah’s Net Worth and Combined Fortune

Bumrah’s net worth as of 2025 is around ₹60 crore (approx. $7 million), built from cricket, endorsements, and BCCI contracts. Together, the couple has a combined estimated net worth of ₹68 crore, making them one of cricket’s power pairs.

 

