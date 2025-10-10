ICC WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Top 9 Teams Ahead Of India Vs West Indies 2nd Test
India defeated West Indies in the first Test at Ahmedabad, and the action now moves ahead in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle. Let’s take a look at the latest updates and where both teams stand in the WTC Points Table.
Updated WTC Standings
Australia (No.1 in WTC)
Matches Played: 3 | Won: 3 | Lost: 0 | PCT: 100
Australia currently lead the table with a flawless record, entering the Ashes series ahead as strong contenders for the WTC 2027 Final and proudly holding the title of WTC 2023 champions.
Sri Lanka (No.2 in WTC)
Matches Played: 2 | Won: 1 | Draw: 1 | PCT: 66.67
They’ve made a promising start to their campaign and are now focused on maintaining consistency to secure a spot in the top two.
India (No.3 in WTC)
Matches Played: 6 | Won: 3 | Lost: 2 | Draw: 1 | PCT: 55.56
Presently placed third in the standings, they appear well on course for yet another World Test Championship final.
England (No.4 in WTC)
Matches Played: 5 | Won: 2 | Lost: 2 | Draw: 1 | PCT: 43.33
Currently affected by disciplinary deductions (DED), they need greater consistency to climb back into contention for the top positions. They have hosted three WTC finals but never played one.
Bangladesh (No.5 in WTC)
Matches Played: 2 | Lost: 1 | Draw: 1 | PCT: 16.67 They are still searching for their first victory, facing early hurdles but determined to show progress as the tournament continues.
West Indies (No.6 in WTC)
They are yet to open their account in the tournament, with the upcoming series against India offering a crucial chance to regain momentum and make a strong comeback.
New Zealand (No.7 in WTC)
Matches Played: 0
They are yet to begin their WTC 2025–27 journey but aim to make a strong impact once they do, carrying the legacy of being the inaugural WTC 2021 champions.
Pakistan (No.8 in WTC)
Matches Played: 0 They are yet to feature in a Test match in this cycle, with an important upcoming series set to shape their early momentum.
South Africa (No.9 in WTC)
Matches Played: 0
They have not played any matches yet and are yet to begin their campaign. Known for being a formidable force in Test cricket, they enter this cycle as the reigning WTC 2025 champions.
Schedule
India vs West Indies Test Series Schedule
1st Test: Oct 2–6, 2025 | Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium).
2nd Test: Oct 14–18, 2025 | New Delhi (Arun Jaitley Stadium).
Squads
India Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy.
West Indies Squad: Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope (w), John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach.
