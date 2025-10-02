ICC WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Top 9 Teams Ahead Of India Vs West Indies Tests
The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 is heating up, and all eyes are now on the upcoming India vs West Indies Test Series. Let’s take a close look at where both teams stand in the latest WTC Points Table.
ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table
Australia (No.1 in WTC)
Matches Played: 3 | Won: 3 | Lost: 0 | PCT: 100
Australia sit on top with a perfect record.
Strong contenders to qualify for the WTC 2027 Final.
Sri Lanka (No.2 in WTC)
Matches Played: 2 | Won: 1 | Draw: 1 | PCT: 66.67
Solid start to the campaign.
Eyeing consistency to stay in the top two.
India (No.3 in WTC)
Matches Played: 5 | Won: 2 | Lost: 2 | Draw: 1 | PCT: 46.67
Currently third in the table.
Must beat West Indies 2-0 at home to climb back into the top two
England (No.4 in WTC)
Matches Played: 5 | Won: 2 | Lost: 2 | Draw: 1 | PCT: 43.33
Struggling with DED (disciplinary deductions).
Need consistency to push for the top spots.
Bangladesh (No.5 in WTC)
Matches Played: 2 | Lost: 1 | Draw: 1 | PCT: 16.67
Yet to register a win.
Early challenges but aiming for improvement.
West Indies (No.6 in WTC)
Matches Played: 3 | Won: 0 | Lost: 3 | PCT: 0.00
Still searching for their first points.
Upcoming series against India is a golden opportunity to bounce back.
New Zealand (No.7 in WTC)
Matches Played: 0
Yet to begin their WTC 2025-27 journey.
Looking to make a strong impact when they start.
Pakistan (No.8 in WTC)
Matches Played: 0
Yet to play a single Test in this cycle.
Big series ahead will decide their early momentum.
South Africa (No.9 in WTC)
Matches Played: 0
Also yet to start their campaign.
Always a dangerous side in Test cricket.
WTC 2025 Champions
India’s WTC 2025-27 Campaign So Far
Played: 5 | Won: 2 | Lost: 2 | Draw: 1
Key players: Gill, Bumrah, Siraj, Jadeja.
Need a clean sweep vs WI to re-enter the top 2.
India vs West Indies Test Series Schedule
1st Test: Oct 2–6, 2025 | Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium).
2nd Test: Oct 14–18, 2025 | New Delhi (Arun Jaitley Stadium).
Squads
India Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy.
West Indies Squad: Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope (w), John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach.
