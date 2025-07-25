Advertisement
If You Loved MS Dhoni or Paan Singh Tomar, These 5 Underrated Sports Films Deserve A Watch

While films like Dangal, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and Chak De! India have rightly earned their place in the pantheon of popular Indian sports cinema, there are several other gems that deserve more recognition. Here are 5 underrated Indian sports movies worth discovering.

Updated:Jul 25, 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Underrated Indian Sports Films

Underrated Indian Sports Films

Iqbal (2005)

Iqbal (2005)

Iqbal (2005) follows a deaf and mute boy's dream to play cricket for India.With an unlikely mentor, he overcomes obstacles with sheer will.A powerful tale of perseverance, often overshadowed.

 

Hawaa Hawaai (2014)

Hawaa Hawaai (2014)

Hawaa Hawaai (2014) is a charming story of a poor boy's roller skating dream.Supported by friends and a unique coach, he chases his passion.A feel-good film offering a fresh sports perspective.

 

Budhia Singh

Budhia Singh

Born to Run (2016)Budhia Singh – Born to Run (2016) is the true story of the world's youngest marathon runner.It explores his journey from slum to prodigy and his complex bond with his coach.A poignant, award-winning film.

 

Yellow (2014)

Yellow (2014)

Yellow (2014), a Marathi film, tells the true story of Gauri Gadgil, a child with Down syndrome, who becomes a swimming champion.Gauri plays herself, adding authenticity to this powerful tale of spirit.Critically acclaimed and award-winning.

 

Jhund (2022)

Jhund (2022)

Jhund (2022), starring Amitabh Bachchan, is based on Slum Soccer's founder, Vijay Barse.It shows marginalized youth finding purpose and hope through football.Praised for its realism and empowering message.

 

Why These Films Matter

Why These Films Matter

These films go beyond typical sports narratives, offering diverse stories.They highlight resilience, social issues, and the power of dreams.Each one is a testament to the human spirit.

 

Needs To Be Watched

Needs To Be Watched

Discover More!If you love inspiring stories and compelling cinema, give these a watch.  These films, often praised by critics, might not have achieved the same box office success or widespread fame, but they offer compelling narratives, strong performances, and a unique take on the world of sports. 

