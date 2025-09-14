IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah vs Saim Ayub, Shubman Gill vs Shaheen Afridi; Top 5 Player Battles That Will Decide The Game
India vs Pakistan clash is set to light up Asia Cup 2025. Here are 5 key player battles to look forward to that could decide the game's outcome.
Player Battles
Abhishek Sharma vs Sufiyan Muqeem
Young opener Sharma’s fearless approach against spin will be tested by Muqeem’s tactical left-arm spin. This contest in the powerplay could set the tone for India’s innings.
Shubman Gill vs Shaheen Afridi
Gill faces the fierce new-ball spells from Shaheen Afridi, whose high-speed inswingers have troubled many top batsmen. Gill’s success here will influence India’s start.
Kuldeep Yadav vs Fakhar Zaman
Kuldeep’s wrist-spin variations will be key against Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan’s attacking left-handed batter who uses his feet well against spinners.
Jasprit Bumrah vs Saim Ayub
Bumrah’s precision bowling battles with aggressive batter Ayub’s fearless drives and lofted shots make this a crucial powerplay contest.
Hardik Pandya vs Faheem Ashraf
All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Faheem Ashraf bring balance to their teams. Pandya’s power hitting & bowling will be tested against Ashraf’s disciplined bowling & hitting.
Squads for Asia Cup 2025
India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk)
Pakistan: Salman Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem
