Independence Day 2025: 3 Indian Cricketers That Played For Pakistan
India celebrates Independence Day on 15 August, Pakistan on 14 August. Before 1947, both nations were part of British India, and cricketers represented the same team. After Partition, a few players uniquely represented both India and Pakistan at international level. Here’s a look at three such rare cricketing stories.
Shared History
India celebrates Independence Day on 15 August, Pakistan on 14 August. Before 1947, both nations were part of British India, and cricketers represented the same team. After Partition, a few players uniquely represented both India and Pakistan at international level. Here’s a look at three such rare cricketing stories.
Gul Mohammad: Early Career with India
Gul Mohammad made his Test debut for India in 1946, before Partition. A left-handed batter known for his graceful stroke play, he represented India in eight Tests until 1952. In those appearances, he scored 166 runs at an average of 11.06, earning a reputation as a talented domestic star who struggled to replicate his performances in the international arena during his Indian stint.
Gul Mohammad: Switch to Pakistan
Post-Partition, Gul Mohammad migrated to Pakistan and was selected to play for his new country in October 1956 against Australia at the National Stadium, Karachi. That match turned out to be his only Test for Pakistan, where he scored 39 runs in a match-winning effort. Despite modest international stats 205 runs from nine Tests he was a prolific first-class cricketer, amassing 5,614 runs in 118 matches at an average of 33.81.
Kardar India Legacy
After migrating, Kardar captained Pakistan in their first-ever Test match in October 1952 against India in Delhi. Over the next six years, he played 23 Tests for Pakistan, scoring 847 runs at nearly 25 with five fifties, and also taking 21 wickets. Retiring in 1958 with a total of 927 Test runs and 21 wickets, Kardar's influence extended far beyond statistics, laying the foundation for Pakistan cricket’s future.
Abdul Kardar: Leading Pakistan into History
After migrating, Kardar captained Pakistan in their first-ever Test match in October 1952 against India in Delhi. Over the next six years, he played 23 Tests for Pakistan, scoring 847 runs at nearly 25 with five fifties, and also taking 21 wickets. Retiring in 1958 with a total of 927 Test runs and 21 wickets, Kardar's influence extended far beyond statistics, laying the foundation for Pakistan cricket’s future.
Amir Elahi: India Days
Amir Elahi, a spin-bowling all-rounder, made his Test debut for India in December 1947 against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. This came just months after India’s independence. His tenure with the Indian side was brief, featuring in just that one Test before deciding to join Pakistan following the Partition.
Amir Elahi: Late Bloomer with Pakistan
Amir Elahi became Pakistan’s first-ever Test cap in October 1952, debuting against India at age 44 in a match where Abdul Kardar also made his Pakistan debut. He played five Tests for Pakistan, all against India, finishing with seven wickets and 82 runs in his six-match career. Despite modest returns internationally, Elahi's first-class record was remarkable 513 wickets in 125 matches at an average of 25.77, alongside more than 2,500 runs.
Cricket Across Borders
These three men Gul Mohammad, Abdul Kardar, and Amir Elahi not only made cricketing history but also embodied a unique era when ties between India and Pakistan were still forming. Representing two rival nations at different points in their lives, they remain rare symbols of cricket’s shared heritage. As India and Pakistan celebrate their Independence Days on 14 and 15 August, their stories remind us that while borders may divide, the love for the game often transcends them.
Trending Photos