Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2945852https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/independence-day-2025-3-indian-cricketers-that-played-for-pakistan-2945852
NewsPhotosIndependence Day 2025: 3 Indian Cricketers That Played For Pakistan
photoDetails

Independence Day 2025: 3 Indian Cricketers That Played For Pakistan

India celebrates Independence Day on 15 August, Pakistan on 14 August. Before 1947, both nations were part of British India, and cricketers represented the same team. After Partition, a few players uniquely represented both India and Pakistan at international level. Here’s a look at three such rare cricketing stories.

Updated:Aug 14, 2025, 03:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Shared History

1/8
Shared History

India celebrates Independence Day on 15 August, Pakistan on 14 August. Before 1947, both nations were part of British India, and cricketers represented the same team. After Partition, a few players uniquely represented both India and Pakistan at international level. Here’s a look at three such rare cricketing stories.

 

Follow Us

Gul Mohammad: Early Career with India

2/8
Gul Mohammad: Early Career with India

Gul Mohammad made his Test debut for India in 1946, before Partition. A left-handed batter known for his graceful stroke play, he represented India in eight Tests until 1952. In those appearances, he scored 166 runs at an average of 11.06, earning a reputation as a talented domestic star who struggled to replicate his performances in the international arena during his Indian stint.

 

Follow Us

Gul Mohammad: Switch to Pakistan

3/8
Gul Mohammad: Switch to Pakistan

Post-Partition, Gul Mohammad migrated to Pakistan and was selected to play for his new country in October 1956 against Australia at the National Stadium, Karachi. That match turned out to be his only Test for Pakistan, where he scored 39 runs in a match-winning effort. Despite modest international stats 205 runs from nine Tests  he was a prolific first-class cricketer, amassing 5,614 runs in 118 matches at an average of 33.81.

 

Follow Us

Kardar India Legacy

4/8
Kardar India Legacy

After migrating, Kardar captained Pakistan in their first-ever Test match in October 1952 against India in Delhi. Over the next six years, he played 23 Tests for Pakistan, scoring 847 runs at nearly 25 with five fifties, and also taking 21 wickets. Retiring in 1958 with a total of 927 Test runs and 21 wickets, Kardar's influence extended far beyond statistics, laying the foundation for Pakistan cricket’s future.

 

Follow Us

Abdul Kardar: Leading Pakistan into History

5/8
Abdul Kardar: Leading Pakistan into History

After migrating, Kardar captained Pakistan in their first-ever Test match in October 1952  against India in Delhi. Over the next six years, he played 23 Tests for Pakistan, scoring 847 runs at nearly 25 with five fifties, and also taking 21 wickets. Retiring in 1958 with a total of 927 Test runs and 21 wickets, Kardar's influence extended far beyond statistics, laying the foundation for Pakistan cricket’s future.

 

Follow Us

Amir Elahi: India Days

6/8
Amir Elahi: India Days

Amir Elahi, a spin-bowling all-rounder, made his Test debut for India in December 1947 against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. This came just months after India’s independence. His tenure with the Indian side was brief, featuring in just that one Test before deciding to join Pakistan following the Partition.

 

Follow Us

Amir Elahi: Late Bloomer with Pakistan

7/8
Amir Elahi: Late Bloomer with Pakistan

Amir Elahi became Pakistan’s first-ever Test cap in October 1952, debuting against India at age 44 in a match where Abdul Kardar also made his Pakistan debut. He played five Tests for Pakistan, all against India, finishing with seven wickets and 82 runs in his six-match career. Despite modest returns internationally, Elahi's first-class record was remarkable  513 wickets in 125 matches at an average of 25.77, alongside more than 2,500 runs.

 

Follow Us

Cricket Across Borders

8/8
Cricket Across Borders

These three men Gul Mohammad, Abdul Kardar, and Amir Elahi  not only made cricketing history but also embodied a unique era when ties between India and Pakistan were still forming. Representing two rival nations at different points in their lives, they remain rare symbols of cricket’s shared heritage. As India and Pakistan celebrate their Independence Days on 14 and 15 August, their stories remind us that while borders may divide, the love for the game often transcends them.

 

Follow Us
India Pakistan cricket historycricketers who played for both India and PakistanGul Mohammad cricket careerAbdul Kardar cricket historyAmir Elahi cricket statsIndependence Day cricket specialIndia vs Pakistan cricket rivalryIndian cricketers in Pakistan teamPakistan cricket historyplayers before Partition cricketrare cricket facts India PakistanIndian cricket pre independencePakistan cricket independence eraIndia Pakistan shared cricket heritagecross border cricketersTest players India and Pakistancricket after 1947 PartitionAbdul Kardar father of Pakistan cricketGul Mohammad Test recordsAmir Elahi Test recordsIndo Pak cricket recordsIndia Pakistan Test cricket historyLahore born Indian cricketerKarachi cricket historyFeroz Shah Kotla Test 1952first Pakistan Test matchPakistan debut vs IndiaIndian cricketers migration to PakistanIndependence Day 202515th August 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
cricketers who love dogs
Meet 7 Dog Dads of Indian Cricket: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And...
camera icon8
title
dogs
7 Times Dogs Saved Humans: Amid SC’s Verdict On Stray Dogs, Here’s A Reminder Of Their Heroism
camera icon7
title
Fast Food
Global Fast Food Revenue: This Country Tops List With Rs 7,015.98 Cr - Check India’s Position
camera icon8
title
World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting
Meet The Girl With World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting: Her Assignment Becomes Internet Sensation At Just 16, Honoured By Armed Forces; She Is Not From India...Know Who She Is...
camera icon13
title
highest t20i score
Highest T20I Score From Each Team : Dewald Brevis Joins Elite List, Who's The Indian In The List? Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK