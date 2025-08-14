Independence Day 2025: 3 Indian Cricketers That Played For Pakistan

8 / 8

These three men Gul Mohammad, Abdul Kardar, and Amir Elahi not only made cricketing history but also embodied a unique era when ties between India and Pakistan were still forming. Representing two rival nations at different points in their lives, they remain rare symbols of cricket’s shared heritage. As India and Pakistan celebrate their Independence Days on 14 and 15 August, their stories remind us that while borders may divide, the love for the game often transcends them.