India Becomes World No.1 In 8 Cricket Categories: Full List of Rankings Revealed
India reigns supreme in world cricket. The rankings and trophies both tell the story. Here is a look at India's Dominance
WORLD BEATERS
Number 1 ODI team - India
Number 1 ODI team - India. India leads the world in One Day Internationals. Rohit Sharma is the current captain
Number 1 T20I team - India
India tops the rankings in T20 Internationals as well. Suryklumar Yadav is currently leading the team in this format and India is currently playing Asia Cup 2025.
Number 1 ODI batter - Shubman Gill.
Shubman Gill is the top-ranked batsman in ODI cricket globally. He is groomed as next ODI captain under current captain Rohit Sharma.
Number 1 T20I batter - Abhishek.
Number 1 T20I batter - Abhishek. Abhishek leads the world in T20I batting rankings, known for his impeccable hitting and fearless approach
Number 1 Test bowler - Jasprit Bumrah.
Number 1 Test bowler - Jasprit Bumrah. He remains India’s spearhead in Test bowling and one of the greatest bowlers in current times.
Number 1 T20I bowler - Varun Chakravarthy
Varun Chakravarthy ascends as the premier T20I bowler globally. His comeback in World cricket has been nothimg short of brilliance
Number 1 Test all-rounder - Ravindra Jadeja.
Ravindra Jadeja continues to dominate Test cricket as top all-rounder.
Number 1 T20I all-rounder - Hardik Pandya.
Hardik Pandya rules the T20I all-rounder rankings worldwide. He was pivotal in India's T20 World Cup 2024.
India Dominates
India recently won the T20 WC 2024 and CT25 tournaments continously. A true demonstration of India’s cricket dominance today.
