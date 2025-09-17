Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia Becomes World No.1 In 8 Cricket Categories: Full List of Rankings Revealed
India Becomes World No.1 In 8 Cricket Categories: Full List of Rankings Revealed

India reigns supreme in world cricket. The rankings and trophies both tell the story. Here is a look at India's Dominance 

Updated:Sep 17, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
WORLD BEATERS

1/10
Number 1 ODI team - India

2/10
Number 1 ODI team - India.

Number 1 ODI team - India. India leads the world in One Day Internationals. Rohit Sharma is the current captain

 

Number 1 T20I team - India

3/10
Number 1 T20I team - India

India tops the rankings in T20 Internationals as well. Suryklumar Yadav is currently leading the team in this format and India is currently playing Asia Cup 2025. 

 

Number 1 ODI batter - Shubman Gill.

4/10
Number 1 ODI batter - Shubman Gill.

 Shubman Gill is the top-ranked batsman in ODI cricket globally. He is groomed as next ODI captain under current captain Rohit Sharma.

 

Number 1 T20I batter - Abhishek.

5/10
Number 1 T20I batter - Abhishek.

Number 1 T20I batter - Abhishek. Abhishek leads the world in T20I batting rankings, known for his impeccable hitting and fearless approach

 

Number 1 Test bowler - Jasprit Bumrah.

6/10
Number 1 Test bowler - Jasprit Bumrah.

Number 1 Test bowler - Jasprit Bumrah. He remains India’s spearhead in Test bowling and one of the greatest bowlers in current times.

 

Number 1 T20I bowler - Varun Chakravarthy

7/10
Number 1 T20I bowler - Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy ascends as the premier T20I bowler globally. His comeback in World cricket has been nothimg short of brilliance

 

Number 1 Test all-rounder - Ravindra Jadeja.

8/10
Number 1 Test all-rounder - Ravindra Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja continues to dominate Test cricket as top all-rounder.

 

Number 1 T20I all-rounder - Hardik Pandya.

9/10
Number 1 T20I all-rounder - Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya rules the T20I all-rounder rankings worldwide. He was pivotal in India's T20 World Cup 2024.

 

India Dominates

10/10
India Dominates

India recently won the T20 WC 2024 and CT25 tournaments continously. A true demonstration of India’s cricket dominance today.

 

