NewsPhotosIndia’s Journey To ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Final: From Three Consecutive Losses To Historic Highest Ever Knockout Chase Powering SF Win Against Australia; Relive It All
India’s Journey To ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Final: From Three Consecutive Losses To Historic Highest Ever Knockout Chase Powering SF Win Against Australia; Relive It All

From 3 straight losses to a record-breaking 339-run chase in SF vs Australia. Relive every thrill—Mandhana’s tons, Deepti’s all-round heroics, Jemimah’s unbeaten 127*, and Harmanpreet’s fightback.

Updated:Nov 01, 2025, 08:46 AM IST
India’s Journey to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Final:

1/11
India’s Journey to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Final:

India’s path to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final has been a story of grit, bounce-back spirit and unwavering belief. The team began confidently, hit turbulence in the middle, and then rose again at the most crucial moment.

One Win Away From Glory

2/11
One Win Away From Glory

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side now stands one victory away from lifting their maiden ODI World Cup trophy, as they prepare to face South Africa in the title match.

Win vs Sri Lanka (59 runs, DLS)

3/11
Win vs Sri Lanka (59 runs, DLS)

India launched their campaign with a composed performance against Sri Lanka. Half-centuries from Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur anchored the total of 269/8, with Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal offering solid support at the top. Sri Lanka started strongly at 82/1 but India’s bowlers kept striking regularly. Deepti starred once again, claiming 3/54, as the hosts were dismissed for 211 in under 46 overs. It was a complete team effort to open the tournament.

 

Win vs Pakistan (88 runs)

4/11
Win vs Pakistan (88 runs)

India continued their momentum with a strong win over Pakistan. Harleen Deol top-scored with 46 as India posted 247, supported by useful middle-order contributions. Pakistan stumbled early to 26/3 before Sidra Amin (81) and Natalia Pervaiz (33) tried to rebuild. Once their partnership broke, India tightened the hold. Kranti Gaud (3/20) and Deepti (3/45) led with the ball, while Sneh Rana chipped in with 2/38, rolling Pakistan out well short of the target.

 

Loss vs South Africa (3 wickets)

5/11
Loss vs South Africa (3 wickets)

India faced their first loss in a tense contest against South Africa. Richa Ghosh played a standout innings of 94, lifting India past 250 with late support from Sneh Rana (33). The bowlers were exceptional upfront, reducing South Africa to 81/5, but Laura Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon shifted momentum with a crucial partnership. Although both fell before the end, Nadine de Klerk held her composure to guide South Africa home with seven balls left.

 

Loss vs Australia (3 wickets)

6/11
Loss vs Australia (3 wickets)

India’s second defeat came in another thriller. After a superb start built on Smriti Mandhana’s 80 and Pratika Rawal’s 75, India posted an imposing 330. Australia responded with a chase for the ages, led by Alyssa Healy’s magnificent 142 off 107 balls. India fought back through late wickets, but Australia sealed the win in the final overs, handing India another narrow disappointment.

 

Loss vs England (4 runs)

7/11
Loss vs England (4 runs)

A third consecutive tight finish left India’s semifinal hopes under pressure. England reached 288/8, with Heather Knight scoring a vital 109 and Deepti taking 4/51. In the chase, Smriti Mandhana (88), Harmanpreet Kaur (70) and Deepti (50) kept India ahead for most of the innings. However, a late collapse shifted momentum, and despite needing just 22 runs from the final two overs, India fell short.

 

Win vs New Zealand (53 runs, DLS)

8/11
Win vs New Zealand (53 runs, DLS)

With qualification on the line, India delivered a dominant batting show. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal both struck their first centuries of the tournament, and Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 76 as India posted 340/3 in 49 overs. New Zealand fought through Brooke Halliday (81) and Izzy Gaze (65*), but consistent wickets ensured a 53-run DLS victory, confirming India’s place in the semi-finals.

 

No Result vs Bangladesh

9/11
No Result vs Bangladesh

Rain disrupted India’s final group match. Before the interruption, India had reduced Bangladesh to 119/9 in 27 overs, with Radha Yadav taking 3/30. The revised chase target was 126, and India were cruising at 57 without loss in 8.4 overs when rain forced the game to be abandoned. Both teams shared points, with India firmly in control at the stoppage.

 

Semi-Final Win vs Australia (5 wickets)

10/11
Semi-Final Win vs Australia (5 wickets)

India produced one of the finest knockout chases in Women’s World Cup history. Australia put up 338, driven by Phoebe Litchfield’s century along with fifties from Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner. India slipped to 59/2 early in reply, but Jemimah Rodrigues (127*) and Harmanpreet Kaur (89) stitched a superb 150-run partnership to shift the momentum decisively. Even after late wickets fell, Rodrigues stayed calm and finished the chase with balls to spare. It became the highest successful chase ever in a World Cup knockout game.

 

Final Glory Awaits

11/11
Final Glory Awaits

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa is scheduled for tomorrow, November 2, 2025. The match will take place at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. 

