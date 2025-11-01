India’s Journey To ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Final: From Three Consecutive Losses To Historic Highest Ever Knockout Chase Powering SF Win Against Australia; Relive It All

3 / 11

India launched their campaign with a composed performance against Sri Lanka. Half-centuries from Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur anchored the total of 269/8, with Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal offering solid support at the top. Sri Lanka started strongly at 82/1 but India’s bowlers kept striking regularly. Deepti starred once again, claiming 3/54, as the hosts were dismissed for 211 in under 46 overs. It was a complete team effort to open the tournament.