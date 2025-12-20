Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia’s T20 World Cup 2026: Schedule, Groups & Key Fixtures Including Predicted Super 8 Games With Their Venues; India Vs Australia On...
India’s T20 World Cup 2026: Schedule, Groups & Key Fixtures Including Predicted Super 8 Games With Their Venues; India Vs Australia On...

Discover India's campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Get the latest on the squad reveal today, group stage matches including the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash, Super 8 prospects, venues, and stars to watch as the defending champions aim for glory.
 

Updated:Dec 20, 2025, 07:23 AM IST
India’s schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026

India’s schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026

India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 will be announced today, ending weeks of speculation. Fans are eagerly anticipating which stars will lead the team in this high-stakes tournament. Here’s a detailed look at India’s match schedule, venues, Super 8 fixtures, and key players to watch.

 

India’s First-Round Fixtures:

India’s First-Round Fixtures:

India vs USA – Feb 7, Mumbai

India vs Namibia (NAM) – Feb 12, Delhi

India vs Pakistan (PAK) – Feb 15, Colombo

India vs Netherlands (NED) – Feb 18, Ahmedabad All matches are scheduled for 7 PM IST, ensuring prime-time action and maximum viewership.

Group Stage Venues & Highlights

Group Stage Venues & Highlights

Venues Overview:

Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium) – Known for its fast-paced pitch and large crowds, ideal for big hitters.

Delhi (Arun Jaitley Stadium) – Balanced conditions favoring both batsmen and bowlers.

Colombo (R. Premadasa Stadium) – Spin-friendly pitches; high-intensity atmosphere, especially for India vs Pakistan.

Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium) – Largest stadium in India, electrifying fan support expected.

Group Stage Analysis

Group Stage Analysis

India starts with a strong lineup against USA, expected to dominate. NAM could provide surprises with fearless young talent. PAK remains a high-pressure rivalry match with historical significance. NED may challenge India’s bench strength, testing the depth of the squad.

 

Super 8 Introduction & Seedings

Super 8 Introduction & Seedings

India is expected to progress to the Super 8 stage based on seedings. If pre-seeded teams fail to qualify, their replacements inherit the seeding. Super 8 is crucial as it decides semifinal matchups and the path to the final. India’s potential rivals include South Africa, Australia, and West Indies, making every match competitive.

 

Super 8 Matches for India

Super 8 Matches for India

Expected Super 8 Fixtures:

India vs South Africa – Feb 22, Ahmedabad

India vs Australia – Feb 26, Chennai

India vs West Indies – Mar 1, Kolkata Pitch conditions, crowd support, and player form will be crucial in these high-stakes encounters.

Super 8 Venue Breakdown

Super 8 Venue Breakdown

Ahmedabad – Spin-friendly conditions; supportive home crowd.

Chennai (MA Chidambaram Stadium) – Slower pitches; bowlers expected to dominate.

Kolkata (Eden Gardens) – Historic venue with electrifying atmosphere; ideal for high-pressure matches.

Semifinals & Final Schedule

Semifinals & Final Schedule

Mar 4 – Kolkata or Colombo

Mar 5 – Mumbai Final:

Mar 8 – Ahmedabad or Colombo  

It depends on whether Pakistan will reach the knockouts or not. If Pak reaches - Colombo; if they didn't it's Ahmedabad.

Predicted Squad

Predicted Squad

•Suryakumar Yadav (c)•Shubman Gill (vc) •Abhishek Sharma •Tilak Varma •Shivam Dube •Hardik Pandya •Kuldeep Yadav •Washington Sundar •Axar Patel •Sanju Samson •Jitesh Sharma •Arshdeep Singh •Harshit Rana •Varun Chakravarthy * Jasprit bumrah  

Key Points:

Key Points:

Tournament Timeline:

Group Stage: Feb 7 – Feb 18

Super 8: Feb 22 – Mar 1

Semifinals: Mar 4–5

Final: Mar 8

India opens in Mumbai and ends the Super 8 in Kolkata.

Evening matches ensure maximum TV and online viewership.

Key battles against PAK, AUS, and SA will define India’s chances.

Fans should track star performers and emerging players for potential game-changing moments.

