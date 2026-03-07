India vs New Zealand wash out scenario: Who Wins T20 World CUP 2026 final if rain cancels the match at Ahmedabad?
What Happens If the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final Is Washed Out?
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has reached its grand finale, with India set to face New Zealand on March 8 in Ahmedabad. After weeks of intense cricket, fans are eagerly waiting to see who lifts the trophy. But what happens if rain interrupts the final? Here’s a breakdown of the rules and possible scenarios.
From 20 Teams to the Final Two
The tournament began with 20 teams on February 7. After group stages, the field narrowed to eight in the Super 8 and then to four in the semi-finals. Now only India and New Zealand remain, battling for the biggest prize in T20 cricket.
What’s at Stake for India?
India are chasing several historic milestones in this final. A victory would make them the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles and the first host nation to lift the trophy. It would also secure back-to-back titles for the Men in Blue.
New Zealand’s Quest for a First Title
New Zealand have consistently been among the most competitive teams in ICC tournaments. However, the Black Caps are still chasing their maiden T20 World Cup crown. A win in Ahmedabad would mark a historic moment for the Kiwi side.
Is Rain Expected in Ahmedabad?
Weather forecasts currently predict clear conditions for the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, weather can be unpredictable, and rain cannot be completely ruled out during such a high-profile match.
To avoid a washout, the final includes an additional 120 minutes of extra time. This buffer is designed to ensure that at least 10 overs per side; the minimum required for a T20 knockout match—can be completed.
The Reserve Day Option
If the match cannot be completed on March 8, the ICC has scheduled a reserve day on March 9. Any unfinished play from the original day will continue on the reserve day to determine the winner.
What Happens in Case of a Tie or Reduced Match?
If the final ends in a tie, a Super Over will be used to determine the champion. In a rain-shortened game where both teams play at least 10 overs, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method will be applied to decide the winner.
What If the Final Ends With No Result?
In the rare scenario where rain prevents a result even after the reserve day, the ICC rules state that the trophy will be shared. That means India and New Zealand would both be declared T20 World Cup champions.
A Rare Scenario in ICC Finals
Joint champions in an ICC final have happened only once before. In the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy, India and Sri Lanka shared the title after rain washed out both the scheduled final and the reserve day. Fans will hope this year’s final produces a clear winner on the field.
