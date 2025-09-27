Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Will Law of Averages Strike Again? 4 Times Team India Lost Major Finals After Dominating Runs
photoDetails

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Will Law of Averages Strike Again? 4 Times Team India Lost Major Finals After Dominating Runs

India faces Pakistan in the historic Asia Cup 2025 final on September 28 in Dubai. So far, India has won every match in this tournament, but history suggests the law of averages could play a cruel role. Here's 4 instance when law of average played a part - 

Updated:Sep 27, 2025, 09:26 AM IST
Scare For Final, Law Of Averages

Scare For Final, Law Of Averages

India faces Pakistan in the historic Asia Cup 2025 final on September 28 in Dubai. So far, India has won every match in this tournament, but history suggests the law of averages could play a cruel role.

 

What is the Law of Averages?

What is the Law of Averages?

The law of averages in sports suggests that winning streaks often end due to the balance of probabilities  even the strongest teams can lose at crucial junctures.

 

2014 ICC World T20 Final

2014 ICC World T20 Final

India won all their matches, including a semifinal win over South Africa, but lost by 6 wickets to Sri Lanka in the final.

 

2015 ICC Cricket World Cup Semi-Final

2015 ICC Cricket World Cup Semi-Final

India remained unbeaten in the group stage with six wins but lost to Australia by 95 runs in the semifinal.

 

2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final

2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final

India won every game confidently leading to the final but was defeated comprehensively by Pakistan by 180 runs.

 

2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final

2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final

India dominated nine round-robin matches and won the semifinal but suffered a 6-wicket defeat to Australia in the championship match.

 

The Pattern

The Pattern

In these four major ICC events, India’s flawless streak ended at the final or semifinal — the law of averages played a psychological and statistical role in breaking their winning run.

 

Breaking the Cycle in 2025

Breaking the Cycle in 2025

India aims to overcome this historical pattern by winning the Asia Cup 2025 final, marking a rare instance of a dominant unbeaten campaign capped with a trophy. Earlier India did the same during T20 WC 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025.

 

What It Means for Fans

What It Means for Fans

The Asia Cup final promises high drama as India looks to beat not only their fierce rivals Pakistan but also the law of averages, rewriting the narrative of sports fate.

 

