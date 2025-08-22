India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Probable Playing XI Player-by-Player Comparison
Both India and Pakistan have announced their squads for the Asia Cup 2025. The high-voltage clash is set for 14th September, with fans eagerly awaiting another chapter in the arch-rivalry. Here’s a probable Playing XI comparison, player by player.
India vs Pakistan Spot By Spot
Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan
Abhishek Sharma has been an explosive Indian opener who likes to take on the bowlers from ball one. Facing him, Sahibzada Farhan is Pakistan’s consistent starter, known for stabilizing the innings in pressure games. Both will be tasked with providing early momentum at the top of the order.
Shubman Gill vs Saim Ayub
Shubman Gill brings elegance and class as India’s backbone in the powerplay overs. Saim Ayub, a stylish left-hander, can counter-attack and unsettle bowlers early.This duel promises a battle of timing versus flair at the start.
Tilak Varma vs Hassan Nawaz
Tilak Varma offers India solidity with his calm temperament and ability to accelerate later. Hassan Nawaz is young and aggressive, aiming to cement his place with fearless stroke play. Here, it’s about temperament versus raw aggression.
Suryakumar Yadav vs Mohammad Haris
Suryakumar Yadav, India’s 360-degree batter, can change the game in a matter of overs. Mohammad Haris provides Pakistan with an x-factor lower in the order with counter-hitting. Both bring explosiveness and innovation in the middle overs.
Shivam Dube vs Khushdil Shah
Shivam Dube is India’s power-hitter, especially strong against spinners in the middle phase. Talat, if pushed down, could be Pakistan’s flexible option for impact hitting. This comparison revolves around who finishes stronger under pressure.
Jitesh Sharma vs Salman Ali Agha
Jitesh Sharma provides India with a fearless finisher’s role, using boundary-hitting skills late. Ali Agha balances Pakistan’s side with both batting depth and seam options. This is firepower versus utility in the lower-middle order.
Hardik Pandya vs Faheem Ashraf
Hardik Pandya’s leadership and all-round skills make him a crucial figure for India. Faheem Ashraf, though not as explosive, is Pakistan’s steady seam-bowling all-rounder. It’s a clash of impact all-rounder versus balance provider.
Axar Patel vs Mohammad Nawaz
Axar Patel brings India a defensive spin option who can choke runs and bat sensibly. Mohammad Nawaz is Pakistan’s left-arm spinner, handy as a pinch-hitter as well. This battle is about control versus versatility.
Varun Chakravarthy vs Sufiyan Muqeem
Varun Chakravarthy offers mystery spin, capable of breaking partnerships in the middle overs. Sufiyan Muqeem is Pakistan’s young chinaman who adds variety to the attack. This is a mystery spin showdown that can decide the middle phase.
Jasprit Bumrah vs Shaheen Shah Afridi
Bumrah, India’s spearhead, thrives on yorkers and death-overs precision. Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan’s strike bowler, is lethal with the new ball. Both are match-winners who love big occasions. Both will lead their respective bowling attacks.
Arshdeep Singh vs Hasan Ali
Arshdeep Singh brings left-arm skill with control at the top and death overs. Hasan Ali provides Pakistan with aggression, energy, and wicket-taking bursts. This is a battle of energy versus discipline in fast bowling.
